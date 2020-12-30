NFL playoff scenarios going into Week 17

Week 17 will end all the questions about who is in and who is out of the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season will be full of hard fought football games. Eleven NFL teams are fighting for their playoff lives this weekend. Two divisions are still yet to be determined. AFC South and NFC East are still to be decided coming into Week 17 of the NFL Season.

In Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season will finally finish the NFL Playoff picture.

AFC Playoff Clinching Scenarios

Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

Ravens clinch playoff spot if:

Ravens win OR Browns lose OR Colts lose OR Ravens tie AND Dolphins lose OR Ravens tie AND Titans lose OR Ravens tie AND Browns tie OR Ravens tie AND Colts tie

Cleveland Browns (10-5)

Browns clinch playoff spot if:

Browns win OR Colts lose OR Titans lose AND Dolphins win or tie AND Ravens win or tie OR Browns tie AND Ravens lose OR Browns tie AND Dolphins lose OR Browns tie AND Titans lose OR Browns tie AND Colts lose OR Browns tie AND Titans tie AND Ravens win AND Dolphins win

Indianapolis Colts (10-5)

Colts clinch AFC South division title if:

Colts win AND Titans lose or tie OR Colts tie AND Titans lose

Colts clinch playoff spot:

Colts win AND Ravens lose or tie OR Colts win AND Browns lose or tie OR Colts win AND Dolphins lose or tie OR Colts tie AND Ravens lose OR Colts tie AND Browns lose OR Colts tie AND Dolphins lose

Miami Dolphins (10-5)

Dolphins clinch playoff spot if:

Dolphins win OR Ravens lose OR Browns lose OR Colts lose OR Dolphins tie AND Ravens tie OR Dolphins tie AND Browns tie OR Dolphins tie AND Colts tie OR Dolphins tie AND Titans lose

Tennessee Titans (10-5)

Titans clinch AFC South division title if:

Titans win OR Colts lose OR Titans tie AND Colts tie

Titans clinch NFL Playoff Spot if:

Ravens lose OR Dolphins lose OR Titans tie AND Browns lose OR Titans tie AND Dolphins tie OR Titans tie and Ravens tie

NFC Playoff Clinching Scenarios

Arizona Cardinals (8-7)

Cardinals clinch playoff spot if:

Cardinals win OR Cardinals tie AND Bears lose

Chicago Bears (8-7)

Bears clinch playoff spot if:

Bears win OR Cardinals lose OR Bears tie AND Cardinals tie

Dallas Cowboys (6-9)

Cowboys clinch NFC East division title if:

Cowboys win AND Washington loses or ties OR Cowboys tie AND Washington loses

Green Bay Packers (12-3)

Packers clinch first-round bye if:

Packers win or tie OR Seahawks lose or tie

Los Angeles Rams (9-6)

Rams clinch playoff spot if:

Rams win or tie OR Bears lose or tie

New Orleans Saints (11-4)

Saints clinch first-round bye if:

Saints win AND Packers lose AND Seahawks win

New York Giants (5-10)

Giants clinch NFC East division title if:

Giants win AND Washington loses

Seattle Seahawks (11-4)

Seahawks clinch first-round bye if:

Seahawks win AND Packers lose AND Saints lose or tie

Washington Football Team (6-9)

