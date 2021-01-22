NFL Playoffs Conference Championship: Bills at Chiefs TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream

The Kansas City Chiefs have an opportunity to make it back to the Super Bowl on Sunday, if they can get past the formidable Buffalo Bills. All eyes will be glued to practice reports this week, as everyone will be focused on the health status of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who exited last week’s game under the concussion protocol.

The Buffalo Bills were held in check during the first half of last weekend’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, but made the big play when the opportunity presented itself. Bills CB Taron Johnson made one of the biggest plays of the Divisional Round, intercepting Ravens QB Lamar Jackson towards the end of the third quarter. Johnson took the pass all the way back for a pick six, and effectively put an end to Baltimore’s chances of winning the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs had a few nervous moments against the Cleveland Browns last weekend, but were able to hold them off. The defending Super Bowl champions clinched the game with a gutsy, but well executed fourth down play, where backup QB Chad Henne rolled out to his right to complete a short pass to WR Tyreek Hill. Few expected the Chiefs’ offense to actually snap the ball, but head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy caught nearly everyone off guard.

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs TV Schedule

What Time is The Bills at Chiefs on Sunday?

6:40 p.m EST on Sunday, January 24th.

What Channel Is The Bills at Chiefs game on Sunday?

CBS

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Coverage Map

NFL Conference Championship Weekend TV Schedule

How To Watch Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

CBS All Access

FuboTV

SlingTV

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Prediction

The Bills have had a remarkable season, highlighted by the development of third year QB Josh Allen, and his magical connection with WR Stefon Diggs. The pairing has been one of the most dynamic combinations in the NFL this season. There’s no telling what Allen can do on Sunday with his ability to keep plays alive with his legs, and find open receivers down the field.

While the Bills story is one most fans can support, it’s hard to figure that they will be able to take down such a well oiled Kansas City team, assuming Mahomes plays. If the 25-year-old can make it back out there, the Chiefs are basically guaranteed to score 30 points. They should be able to put together a game plan to mitigate the effect Diggs has to keep the Buffalo offense in check.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Bills 24