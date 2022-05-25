"It has become UNWATCHABLE" - Shannon Sharpe backs rumors of NFL potentially canceling Pro Bowl game

The NFL is considering scrapping its Pro Bowl game. The Pro Bowl is the All-Star game at the end of the season that sees the best players from both the NFC and AFC conferences play against each other. It is supposed to be a celebration where players from around the league come together to put on a spectacle for fans. Sadly, it has been on the decline for years.

Former NFL tight end and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe revealed he wasn't surprised by the league's plans to rethink the Pro Bowl. On Twitter, Sharpe posted his thoughts on the situation. He tweeted:

"Knew this day was coming. I love the NFL, but Pro Bowl has become UNWATCHABLE."

Roger Goodell, Commissioner for the league, stated in a recent press conference that:

"The game doesn’t work. We need to find another way to celebrate the players."

He did not go into further detail on the matter but indicated his feelings towards the Pro Bowl and that the league is unhappy with the current situation and are discussing potential alternatives.

It's important to recognize who the best players in the league are, there's no doubt about that and no one is opposing that. What people are opposed to is the fact that the nominated players are playing in a game that no one really cares about or tries their best in.

Fans deserve to see the NFL serve up something better than what is currently being offered, and so do the players who participate.

What are the potential alternatives to the NFL Pro Bowl game?

There have been some not-so-serious suggestions floating around on social media about what to do instead of the Pro Bowl game, including competing against each other on the American Ninja Warrior course. Who wouldn't love to see Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen compete against one another on an obstacle course?

Another idea was to have the two teams with the worst record from regular-season play against each other, with the winner receiving the number one draft pick.

Former NFL punter and host of his own podcast, Pat McAfee, believes the Pro Bowl should become a skills challenge with prizes and donations to charity. He said:

"I have gone on record numerous times about alternatives and what I think would be better as somebody that played in it, experienced it, was let down by the entire thing, and now a fan and hate watching it."

"I think it should become a skills challenge, I think that should happen and there should be actual prizes and awards and matched donations...Have it be a celebration of talent with actual prizes and a charity side to it."

McAfee has previously opened up about his feelings towards the Pro Bowl saying it is due for some change, which the league is now finally considering.

Viewership has been steadily on the decline since 2011 and reformatting the Pro Bowl will hopefully make for a better spectacle, engage more fans, and the players will have more fun.

