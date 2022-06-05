Top 10 NFL power rankings for the 2022 season 

Here we list the NFL power rankings for the 2022 NFL season. With most of the NFL offseason over, teams are nearly set for the regular-season kick-off. Through free agency and the NFL draft, franchises have added talent and in some positions, lost some.

Though there is still time to make minor adjustments to rosters, the biggest ones have been made, so we now know which NFL teams are contenders and which are pretenders for the upcoming season. With that in mind, here are the top 10 power rankings for the NFL in the 2022 season.

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

1. Buffalo Bills

After ignoring the offensive line in the draft, the Buffalo Bills may recruit a veteran before training camp. With Josh Allen under center and Stefon Diggs at wide receiver, the Bills are most people's early favourites for the Super Bowl. Therefore, they take pride of place in the power rankings.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Until we see Tom Brady decline, we must believe he will remain one of the NFL's finest quarterbacks. He makes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers competitors every year he continues to play. Brady's un-retirement caused several free agents to return, and as always, boosted the recruitment drive of veterans to Tampa Bay. Russell Gage might prove a boon to their offense.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

3. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams signed Allen Robinson to add to their talented receiver corps. If Aaron Donald does sign a new contract, their defense remains scary, though somewhat less so after losing Von Miller. The Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp connection helped bring home the Super Bowl last season, and the Rams are among the favorites to do it again in 2022.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

This offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. They replaced him with Juju Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Skyy Moore. While that may be ideal for the lengthy cap health of the squad, it's hard to argue that the Chiefs won't take a tiny step backwards initially. The Chiefs will always be competitors as long as Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback and unstoppable juggernaut Travis Kelce at tight end.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins

5. Los Angeles Chargers

Few teams play as aggressively as the Los Angeles Chargers, who will look to capitalize on Justin Herbert's brilliance. Herbert's superb second season was built atop an excellent rookie year and the Chargers believe their offense is in safe hands. Khalil Mack could prove a real asset to the defense and J.C. Jackson improves the secondary.

6. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are consistent contenders with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, but they've struggled mightily in the playoffs. And this was with one of the best receivers in the NFL in Davante Adams on the roster. The Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and have replaced him with Sammy Watkins and rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doub. The Packers' defense may be more robust than in years, but their receiving corps might prove fatal over the course of the season.

Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers - Super Bowl 50

7. Denver Broncos

The Russell Wilson trade has provided the Denver Broncos with their first championship-caliber quarterback since Peyton Manning retired after Super Bowl 50. Denver must design an offense that maximizes Wilson's talents without repeating Seattle's mistakes. To help with this, they have utilized Peyton Manning, who has been seen with Wilson watching tape this offseason. Many believe the Broncos are ready to win now and could well challenge this season.

8. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals were Super Bowl losers last year, but they arguably overachieved in getting there. They were the AFC's fourth seed and it seems doubtful that they'll duplicate their impressive post-season results in 2022. Cincinnati have the talent to contend if things break right, but may require a stroke or two of fortune to do so.

San Francisco vs. Green Bay Packers

9. San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan's scheme and playmakers give the San Francisco 49ers a chance to win even without a top tier quarterback under center. Last year's starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the roster but is expected to leave soon. Trey Lance is now the future for the franchise. With trade offers rejected for star receiver Deebo Samuel and a healthy George Kittle at tight end, the 49ers could well go further than the close defeat they suffered in the NFC Championship that ended their last campaign.

10. Cleveland browns

The Cleveland Browns' success largely depends on quarterback Deshaun Watson's availability. This is uncertain as the NFL investigates his sexual misconduct allegations. The Browns should make the playoffs, but without Watson, that becomes an issue. Baker Mayfield is expected to leave the franchise at some point and the Browns will likely use former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett in the event of a Watson suspension.

