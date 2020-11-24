NFL Power Rankings: AFC East, Week 12

The team leading the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills, had their bye in Week 11, and the other three teams did not fare well in their games this weekend.

There will be no change at the top of our AFC East power rankings or the real division standings, but let’s take a closer look at what took place with each team.

4. New York Jets (0-10)

Early on, it seemed like the Jets had enough plays breaking their way to perhaps get their first win of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers. They made a special teams play early on with a blocked punt that set the AFC East doormats up with excellent field position.

Rookie receiver Denzel Mims also continues to show flashes of why New York invested a second-round pick in him, coming down with difficult catches in traffic.

While the Jets hung in the game until the end, they were unable to overcome a pick-six from QB Joe Flacco in the first quarter, which ended up being the difference in the game. The Jets look to end their slide against the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins next Sunday.

Advertisement

3. New England Patriots (4-6)

With a small army of AFC teams coming into Sunday’s schedule at 6-3, the New England Patriots could not afford to lose their game against the Houston Texans if they wanted to keep their slim playoff hopes alive in the AFC East.

Unfortunately for them, as good as their defensive game plan against Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was last Sunday, it was it failed to slow down Texans QB DeShaun Watson this Sunday. Watson exploded for three combined touchdowns, including one on that ground that he bullied into the end zone.

With this defeat, the Patriots drop to 4-6, and continue to remind fans that they literally have no margin for error in the AFC East.

2. Miami Dolphins (6-4)

Like their other AFC East division mates on Sunday, Miami squandered a golden opportunity to secure a victory this week against the Denver Broncos. As has been the formula for the past month or so, the Dolphins were able to create an early turnover against Broncos QB Drew Lock.

Advertisement

Cornerback Xavien Howard is one of the best defensive backs in the NFL, and is tied for the league lead in interceptions with six picks on the season.

Rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa was benched by head coach Brian Flores in the fourth quarter in favor of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, but Flores said that the 5th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft will start Miami's next game against the Jets.

1. Buffalo Bills (7-3)

The Bills probably didn’t want a bye in Week 11 considering how their game in Week 10 ended against the Arizona Cardinals, but having two weeks to prepare for a rookie QB visiting Orchard Park in Week 12 could be the perfect remedy to soften the blow for the AFC East leaders.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert make the cross country trip to Buffalo next Sunday, giving the team their next opportunity to extend their lead in the AFC East.

The much discussed Bills secondary will get a chance to face off with the supremely talented Keenan Allen, who leads the league in catches this season with 81. Ironically, Bills WR Stefon Diggs is second, with 73 receptions.