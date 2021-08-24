NFL preseason 2021: Ugly brawl during Steelers vs Lions game goes viral, watch video

While the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions were playing a game of their own, some fans were seemingly not satisfied with the entertainment on offer and decided to have a brawl in the stands to jolly things up.

Shocking footage shows a physical altercation in Heinz Field's stands in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania before security finally intervened to calm the situation.

What does the brawl look like?

The argument preceding the brawl seems to be between the two men. One of them is accompanied by his partner, who takes a central role as events unfold.

Initially, it looked as if the two men were having a debate. The man wearing the black t-shirt, seated, seemed to have said something, to which the other man wearing the white t-shirt responded.

The lady tried to break the situation up but couldn't. Whatever the issue, it seems to have gone on for long enough for someone to whip up their phone and begin recording.

She initially told her companion to shut up twice, which he ignored. Then the lady, rather rudely and abusively, tells the man who was arguing with her partner to "go away." Whether that meant that he came over to where the couple was seated to escalate the argument is anyone's guess.

She chooses to raise her finger at the bespectacled man. It's hard to figure out whether her finger grazes him, but he warns her not to touch him and grabs her hand. She sparked the brawl by slapping the person in retaliation.

His instincts kicked in and he lunged at the woman, whose companion then intervened. The brawl then carries on between the two men, with the woman's partner seemingly catching the worst of it, getting temporarily knocked out.

Security eventually intervened to clear it up. As per the latest reports, the police are now looking into this matter.

HEINZ FIELD FIGHT: The Steelers have said they’re cooperating with local authorities to learn more about a fight in the stands at Saturday’s preseason game. https://t.co/kaAdepeRkB — KDKA (@KDKA) August 23, 2021

What don't we know?

It must be emphasized that we do not have any context to this brawl. We do not know why the two men were arguing. It's also unclear what other events preceded the altercation or what the mitigating circumstances were.

Maybe next time these two guys decide to square up in the stands during an NFL game, we could ask them to suit up on a field and show the world how tough they are.

