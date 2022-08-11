NFL Preseason 2022 Week 1: Coverage map TV schedule channel and time - Thursday and Friday

NFL football is finally upon us. After the Hall of Fame game saw the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Las Vegas Raiders, we have more preseason football heading our way.

Pre-season is a time for rookies as well as third- and fourth-string players to get a chance to strut their stuff and impress the coaching staff. A couple of standout displays could help them seal a spot on the final 53-man roster come Week 1.

However, a few first-choice players will be in action as well, and the stadiums are expected to attract plenty of crowds for these games.

Here is a complete rundown of how and where to watch the NFL's preseason games on Thursday, August 11, and Friday, August 12.

2022/23 NFL preseason Coverage map, TV schedule channel and time - August 11 and 12

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

Thursday - August 11, 2022

New York Giants vs New England Patriots, 7:00 pm, NFL Network.

Tennessee Titans vs Baltimore Ravens, 7:30 pm, TBD.

New York Giants vs New England Patriots Coverage Map

New England Patriots: Channel/Location New York Giants: Channel/Location Announcers: Bob Socci and Scott Zolak. Announcers: Bob Papa and Carl Banks Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Ch. 4 WNBC (NBC/4 - New York) Springfield, Mass. WWLP-TV Ch. 22 WNYT (NBC/13 - Albany) Hartford, Conn. WCTX/WTNH-TV Ch. 8 WSTM (NBC/3 - Syracuse) Portland, Maine WMTW-TV Ch. 8 WPNY (My/11 - Utica) Bangor, Maine WVII-TV Ch. 7 WICZ (My/40.2 - Binghamton) Manchester, N.H. WMUR-TV Ch. 9 WETM (NBC/18 - Elmira) Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13 WWTI (CW/50.2 - Watertown NY)

Tennessee Titans v Baltimore Ravens Coverage Map

Tennessee Titans : Channel and Location Baltimore Ravens: Channel and Location Announcers: Dan Hellie and Charles Davis Announcers: Gerry Sandusky and Rod Woodson WKRN (ABC/2 - Nashville) WBAL (NBC/11 - Baltimore) WREG (CBS/3 - Memphis) WJLA (ABC/7 - Washington) WATE (ABC/6 - Knoxville) WGAL (NBC/8 - Harrisburg PA) WRCB (NBC/3 - Chattanooga) WMDT (CW/47.2 - Salisbury MD) WJKT (FOX/16 - Jackson TN) WTVZ (My/33 - Norfolk VA) WJHL (ABC/11.2 - Tri-Cities TN) WUPV (CW/65 - Richmond VA) WHNT (CBS/19 - Huntsville AL) WWCW (CW/21-27 - Roanoke VA) WNKY (MeTV/40.3 - Bowling Green KY) WATM (ABC/23 - Altoona PA) WDKA (My/49 - Paducah KY) NFL Network (NYG / NE markets)

Friday - August 12, 2022

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions, 6:00 pm, NFL Network.

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7:00 pm, TBD.

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals, 7:30 pm, TBD.

New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 pm, TBD.

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, 8:30 pm, NFL Network.

Atlanta Falcons vs Detriot Lions Coverage Map

Atlanta Falcons: Channel and Location Detroit Lions: Channel and Location Announcers: Justin Kutcher, Coy Wire, Steve Wyche Announcers: Brandon Gaudin and Devin Gardner WAGA (FOX/5 - Atlanta) WJBK (FOX/2 - Detroit) WRDW (CBS/12 - Augusta GA) WNEM (CBS/5 - Saginaw) WGXA (FOX/24 - Macon GA) WSYM (FOX/47 - Lansing) WXTX (FOX/54 - Columbus GA) WXMI (FOX/17 - Grand Rapids) WTOC (CBS/11 - Savannah) WFQX (FOX/32 - Traverse City MI) WALB (NBC/10 - Albany GA) WUPW (FOX/36 - Toledo OH) WBRC (FOX/6 - Birmingham) WJMN (My/3 - Escanaba MI)

Cleveland Browns vs Jacksonville Jaguars Coverage Map

Cleveland Browns: Channel and Location Jacksonville Jaguars: Channel and Location Announcers: Chris Rose and Joe Thomas Announcers: Brian Sexton and Bucky Brooks WEWS (ABC/5 - Cleveland) WFOX (FOX/30 - Jacksonville) WBNS (CBS/10 - Columbus) WOFL (FOX/35 - Orlando) WTOL (CBS/11 - Toledo) WCTV (My/6.6 - Tallahassee) WYTV (ABC/33 - Youngstown) WECP (CBS/21 - Panama City)

New York Jets vs Philadelphia Eagles Coverage Map

New York Jets: Channel and Location Philadelphia Eagles: Location and Channel Announcers: Ian Eagle, Anthony Becht Announcers: Scott Graham, Ross Tucker WCBS (CBS/2 - New York) WCAU (NBC/10 - Philadelphia) WPTZ (NBC/5 - Plattsburgh NY) WPMT (FOX/43 - Harrisburg) WPXT (CW/51 - Portland ME) WOLF (FOX/56 - Scranton) WWCP (FOX/8 - Johnstown) WMDT (CW/47.2 - Salisbury MD)

Arizona Cardinals vs Cincinatti Bengals Coverage Map

Arizona Cardinals: Channel and Location Cincinnati Bengals: Channel and Location Announcers: Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley Announcers: Mike Watts, Anthony Muñoz KPNX (NBC/12 - Phoenix) WKRC (CBS/12 - Cincinnati) KTTU (My/18 - Tucson) WKEF (ABC/22 - Dayton) KOAT (ABC/7 - Albuquerque) WSYX (ABC/6 - Columbus) WDRB (FOX/41 - Louisville) WDKY (FOX/56 - Lexington) WOHL (ABC/35 - Lima OH)

Green Bay vs San Francisco Coverage Map

Green Bay Packers: Channel and Location San Francisco 49ers: Channel and Location Announcers: Kevin Harlan, John Kuhn Announcers: Greg Papa, Tim Ryan WGBA (NBC/26 - Green Bay) KPIX (CBS/5 - San Francisco) WTMJ (NBC/4 - Milwaukee) KOVR (CBS/13 - Sacramento) KTVI (FOX/2 - St. Louis) KION (CBS/46 - Monterey CA) WKOW (ABC/27 - Madison) KSBY (NBC/6 - San Luis Obispo CA) WAOW (ABC/9 - Wausau WI KMPH (FOX/26 - Fresno) WQOW (ABC/18 - Eau Claire WI) KBFX (FOX/58 - Bakersfield) WXOW (ABC/19 - La Crosse WI) KLAS (CBS/8 - Las Vegas) WLUC (FOX/6.2 - Marquette MI) KOLO (ABC/8 - Reno NV)

What to watch for in the Thursday and Friday games?

The Giants and the Patriots will kick us off in preseason. With New York not picking up Daniel Jones' fifth-year option, it remains to be seen if the Giants' coaching staff will want to see Jones in preseason action.

Then we have the Titans taking on the Ravens. It will be interesting to see if Tennessee gives Malik Willis any gametime in preseason as Ryan Tannehill will surely not be seeing the field.

Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus put out a tweet today stating that Deshaun Watson is likely to see gametime in the Browns' first game of the preseason. With an impending suspension hanging over his head, Cleveland may want to get Watson used to their offense by playing him in preseason games.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Browns say Deshaun Watson is expected to start at QB on Friday vs. Jacksonville. #Browns say Deshaun Watson is expected to start at QB on Friday vs. Jacksonville.

Another interesting game to watch will be between the Packers and the 49ers. Jordan Love could be up against Trey Lance for the first couple of series and that will no doubt grab the attention of football fans.

