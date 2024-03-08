NFL Pro Days notes from Purdue & Northwestern: RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the spotlight, QB Ben Bryant shows off arm talent

No sooner did NFL decision makers and scouts leave Indianapolis on Monday after the completion of the 2024 combine than they hit the road again as the pro-day schedule began in earnest. Over the next month, players who were not invited to the combine, or voluntarily chose not to participate in Indianapolis, will be given the chance to display their skills in front of scouts, coaches and general managers. Here’s a report on the initial workouts.

Purdue Pro Day

The Boilermakers have two legitimate NFL prospects, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., who I named as a winner from last week’s combine, and safety Sanoussi Kane, a participant in the Shrine Bowl.

Tracy Jr. stood on his terrific numbers from Indianapolis, but he participated in the bench press, where he completed 21 reps. He went through ball-carrying and pass-catching drills during pro day. Tracy, a former wide receiver, looked exceptional catching the ball and was used out of the backfield as well as lining up in the slot.

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys both had running backs coaches on hand. It’s ironic that the Cowboys had their coach at the workout, as Tracy reminds me in substance and style of Tony Pollard, the Dallas running back who’ll hit the free-agent market next week.

Kane was two pounds lighter than his Shrine Bowl measurements (5-foot-11, 209 pounds) and timed 4.51/4.50 seconds in the 40, which was a terrific mark. He touched 36.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-8 in the broad jump. Sanoussi timed 7.09 seconds in the three-cone and 4.32 in the short shuttle.

He was put through position drills by the Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach.

With a lack of depth at the safety position, Kane has a chance to land in the late rounds.

Northwestern Pro Day

Ben Bryant, the once-highly rated quarterback who has fallen down draft boards, had a terrific passing workout during Northwestern’s pro day. He threw 42 passes in a workout scripted by himself and his quarterback coach and connected on 40 of those throws. I am told that Bryant looked terrific throwing the ball.

Bryant spent time with the Minnesota Vikings after the workout.

He was highly rated after the 2021 season when he played for Eastern Michigan. He had a good campaign with the Bearcats after transferring to Cincinnati the following year, but he was forced to return to the college field as he was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury in his foot late in the season and would not have been able to work out prior to the 2023 NFL Draft. Bryant struggled with injury last season at Northwestern, playing in just nine games.

He’s a tremendous vertical passer with a next-level arm who is likely to fall out of the draft, yet he will get a chance to compete in camp this summer.

Olivet Nazarene

Receiver Brian Jenkins of ONU, rated by scouts as a priority free agent each of the past two seasons, took part in the Northwestern pro day. A three-year starter and NAIA All-American, Jenkins timed 4.60 in the 40 and 4.4 in the short shuttle after measuring 6-foot-1, 202 pounds.

He caught 41 passes for 551 yards and eight TDs last season after 42/920/12 in 2022. The Chicago Bears, who ran the workout, have an interest in Jenkins.