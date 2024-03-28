NFL Pro Days report: Graham Barton pulls off a sensational performance as Giants eye OL help

The last big pro day on the schedule takes place today as players from North Carolina, Washington and Duke perform for scouts. Expect updates throughout the day but here’s what’s gone on in the early going.

Duke Pro Day

There’s a large crowd of offensive coaches on hand for Duke who in turn will travel to North Carolina later today once the Blue Devils complete their workout.

In the early going offensive guard Jacob Monk completed 31 reps on the bench press and stood on the rest of his numbers from the Combine. Monk, who struggled with an ankle sprain last season, is looked upon as a potential late round steal by scouts.

Graham Barton has had a phenomenal day. He timed under 5 seconds in the forty with some watches reading as fast as 4.95 seconds. His short shuttle time came in around 4.55 seconds and three cone 7.32 seconds. Barton looks terrific in position drills and the former offensive tackle has done a lot of work at center. Scouts on hand texted me saying they believe Barton has secured a place for himself in round one.

Among those at the workout are Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as well as offensive line coaches for the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants. Barton and Monk had dinner with the Giants last night.

Mississippi State Pro Day

On Tuesday I reported on Mississippi State pro day but there were several notables in attendance I failed to mention.

They included Chiefs Director of Player Personnel Ryne Nutt, Texans Assistant Director of Pro Scouting DJ Debick, Chargers defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, Ravens defensive back coach Chris Hewitt, Jaguars defensive backs coach Kris Richard and New York Jets assistant defensive line coach Ryan Davis. Eric Stokes, Director of Player Personnel for the Commanders was also on hand,