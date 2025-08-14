"NFL punishments are such a joke": Fans react to Rashee Rice being penalized for multi-car crash in Dallas

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will take the field for the first month of the 2025 season.
The NFL has scheduled his conduct hearing for Sept. 30, a decision that many fans see as a gift to the defending champions.
The hearing date means Rice can suit up for matchups against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil, the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium, a prime-time visit to the New York Giants and a home contest with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens game falls just two days before his appearance before league officials.
The timeline did not sit well with some fans on X.
"NFL punishments are such a joke," one user wrote.
"So he won't be suspended at the beginning, like virtually every other scenario, ever. Instead, the suspension will come AFTER the Chiefs play the tougher teams and BEFORE the Chiefs play their easiest 4-game stretch of the season? Can the NFL at least attempt to look neutral?" another user wrote.
"That's way worse, especially if it's going to be a 6-8 week suspension," one user commented.
More fans reacted to the news.
"The KC player privilege," one user wrote.
"Dang lucky for the chiefs," another user wrote.
"Hope he doesn't get suspended," one user commented.
Rashee Rice’s looming suspension stems from a March 2024 high-speed crash in Dallas.
Police say he was driving a Lamborghini at 119 mph while racing a Corvette. The vehicles triggered a pileup involving six cars. Four people were injured.
Authorities allege Rice left without checking on the victims, later surrendering to police nine days afterward.
In July, a Dallas County judge sentenced him to 30 days in jail and five years of probation after a plea agreement on two third-degree felony charges.
Prosecutors required Rice to cover $115,481.91 in medical costs for the victims as part of the deal. He still owes $1 million from a separate civil settlement, according to attorneys for one of the plaintiffs.
Andy Reid praises Rashee Rice's attitude during camp
Rashee Rice is entering his second season after missing most of last year with a torn lateral collateral ligament.
Despite the injury, he finished his rookie campaign as Kansas City’s leading receiver, posting 79 catches for 938 yards. Before going down in Week 4, he had 24 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns.
Rice has been a full participant in training camp, with coach Andy Reid noting the receiver’s progress.
"He's done a nice job off the field, he's doing a nice job on the field," Reid said Friday, per USA Today.
"You learn from your mistakes; that's the important part."
Under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, suspensions are typically imposed after legal matters conclude.
With Rashee Rice’s case resolved this summer, the league can now decide whether and for how long he will be sidelined.
