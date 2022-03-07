WATCH: NFL QB prospect's gesture at Combine wins hearts of fans 

The NFL Combine has been ongoing since last week, where draft prospects showcase their ability through physical and mental tests in front of coaches, general managers, and scouts, who evaluate what they see ahead of the draft in April.

One NFL prospect, quarterback EJ Perry of Brown University, won the hearts of fans after his actions were caught on video and posted to social media.

WATCH: Quarterback prospect EJ Perry filmed cleaning up trash after NFL Combine

In the video, Perry can be seen clearing up the litter left behind by his fellow Combine prospects.

You can watch the incident in the video below:

NFL UK @NFLUK



QB prospect EJ Perry stayed around to pick up all the litter left by other players at the



After his impressive actions off the field, Perry also performed well on the field and was the highest-rated quarterback at the Combine in terms of athleticism, with a score of 89.

After his impressive actions off the field, Perry also performed well on the field and was the highest-rated quarterback at the Combine in terms of athleticism, with a score of 89. Desmond Ridder, quarterback for the Cincinnati Bearcats, was second with a score of 82, and Kenny Pickett, quarterback for the Pittsburgh Panthers, was third, scoring 79.

Based on the NFL's Combine results, Perry completed the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds and recorded a 34.5-inch vertical jump, with a broad jump of 10 feet and three inches.

The quarterback prospect also displayed his football skills, with videos of his throwing ability surfacing on social media.

Who is quarterback prospect EJ Perry?

Perry is the quarterback for Brown University and finished 2021 with 3,033 passing yards and 23 passing touchdowns. He also added seven rushing touchdowns with 402 yards on his feet.

Due to his performances, he received an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he earned Offensive MVP honors.

Suppose he is selected in the upcoming NFL Draft. In that case, he can become the first quarterback from Brown University to be drafted since 1976, when the Cincinnati Bengals selected Bob Bateman in the seventh round. This could lead Perry to become the first-ever quarterback from Brown to throw a pass in the league.

There are plenty of teams in the league who need a quarterback and may be looking at using the NFL Draft to get one. Perry will be hoping to get selected, just like quarterback Tom Brady was in 2000, whom Perry has fond memories of watching when he was younger.

Speaking at the Combine, Perry said:

"I mean Tom Brady's the greatest of all time. It was a blessed childhood to watch championship after championship after championship with [the Patriots], with the Celtics, with the Bruins, with the Red Sox. It was an unbelievable sports city and it was fun to watch and grow up around."

Perry has done his stock no harm after the performances he showed this past week at the Combine, both on and off the field.

