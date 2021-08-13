NFL Reddit Stream Alternatives: Week 1 live stream options for NFL Preseason 2021

The NFL preseason commenced last week with the Hall of Fame Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys. But the first week of preseason officially begins tonight.

Each team will play three games during the 2021 preseason except for the Cowboys and the Steelers, who'll play four, including the Hall of Fame Game. Preseason was shortened from four games each to three this year to accommodate the 17th regular-season game as per the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) signed in March last year.

A whole weekend of football has NFL fans scrambling for methods to watch the games. How do you watch the action live if you don't have cable or subscriptions to other streaming platforms? Here's the complete guide:

Can you stream NFL Preseason Week 1 games for free on Reddit?

Not anymore, as Reddit banned the nflstreams subreddit due to copyright infringement. They also did the same with NBA and MMA streams' subreddits.

The r/nflstream subreddit was illegal by all accounts, so Reddit shut it down. It looks like this was something done by the platform itself without a notice from the NFL.

The platform released the following statement after it shut down the subreddit:

“Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community and we close the subreddit.”

How to watch preseason games for free

NFL fans have the option of a seven-day free trial with FuboTV, a service that provides access to NFL Network programs, like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay. Other services like Hulu and YouTube TV also have free-trial periods. DIRECTV also provides a streaming option for the NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Four NFL preseason games will be nationally broadcast for free over the next three weeks. Here's the list of the preseason games fans can enjoy without paying a penny:

Friday, August 20 : Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals, 8 PM, ESPN

: Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals, 8 PM, ESPN Monday, August 23 : Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints, 8 PM, ESPN

: Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints, 8 PM, ESPN Sunday, August 29 : Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals, 4 PM, CBS

: Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals, 4 PM, CBS Sunday, August 29: Cleveland Browns @ Atlanta Falcons, 8 PM, NBC

Where to watch the NFL Preseason Week 1 games

Thursday, August 12:

Washington Football Team @ New England Patriots, 7:30 PM - NFL Network, WBZ, WRC

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 PM - WCAU, KDKA

Friday, August 13:

Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions, 7 PM - NFL Network, WJBK, WKBW

Tennessee Titans @ Atlanta Falcons, 7 PM - UPA, WKRN

Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals, 10 PM - NFL Network, KPNX, KTVT



Saturday, August 14:

Miami Dolphins @ Chicago Bears, 1 PM - NFL Network, WFLD, WFOR

Denver Broncos @ Minnesota Vikings, 4 PM - NFL Network, KMSP, KTVD

New Orleans Saints @ Baltimore Ravens, 7 PM - WBAL, WVUE

Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 PM - NFL Network, WJAX, WEWS

New York Jets @ New York Giants, 7:30 PM - WNBC

Cincinnati Bengals @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 PM - WRSP, WFTV, WKRC

Houston Texans @ Green Bay Packers, 8 PM - WTMJ, KTRK

Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers, 8:30 PM - KPIX, KCTV

Seattle Seahawks @ Las Vegas Raiders, 9 PM - KTVU, KING

Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams, 10 PM - NFL Network, KCBS, KABC

Sunday, August 15:

Carolina Panthers @ Indianapolis Colts, 1 PM - NFL Network, WXIN, WSOC

