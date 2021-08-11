Where to watch NFL preseason games: A beginner's guide to catching the 2021 preseason 

After a long, drawn-out summer of waiting, the NFL has now arrived in full force. Many fans will be scrambling to figure out their plans for catching games this season.

However, before the regular season kicks off in September, there are three weeks of preseason football to consume first. It can be confusing and seemingly random at times, so here's a basic guide to watching preseason football in 2021.

Where fans can catch NFL preseason games

The best way

If money is no object, the best way to see as much of the preseason as possible is to get the NFL Game Pass. It allows users to stream every preseason game live, with the exception of local games (more on this later). As with most years, it is $99.99 for the preseason, plus tax.

Additionally, those who buy Game Pass also have access to full replays of NFL games for the entire season, including the regular season. Meaning, fans can watch football games seven days a week.

The cheap way

If cost is a hindrance and you only want to watch your local NFL team's games, buying an antenna is recommended. Yes, the bunny ears. Rest assured, they don't look like they did in the 1990s.

For as low as $20, fans can catch their teams' preseason games on either FOX, CBS or NBC. However, they won't be able to watch any of the other 31 teams' preseason games.

The fun way

For those looking to maximize the fun, why not go to the games? Preseason tickets are generally a fraction of their regular-season counterparts. If you live in the same city as your team, you may be able to go to each of the home preseason games for about the same amount as a Game Pass.

Of course, that would mean you'd have to give the other 31 teams' preseason games a miss.

The whole shebang

Of course, no fan has to choose only one path. If a fan is itching to go to every local preseason game and get the NFL Game Pass as well as an antenna for emergencies, it could cost around $250.

Carolina Panthers v Buffalo Bills

For some, this would represent a decent price. For others, not so much.

Most fans will choose one route. However, those who cover all bases early in the season will not have to scramble to buy their way into a preseason game minutes before.

No matter the plan, it makes sense to pick one early and weigh the pros and cons of each decision before settling on what's right for you.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha