When does Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season start? Week 1 schedule, dates & more

It’s time to play football! Well.. not quite yet, but it's time to check your favorite NFL team’s schedule for 2021.

The full 2021 NFL season schedule will be released at 8 pm ET tonight, Wednesday, May 12th on the NFL Network.

The first week of the upcoming season was released this morning and you can see all the games below.

When does Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season start?

NFL regular-season action returns to stadiums in America and screens around the world on Thursday, September 9th. Super Bowl champions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football at 8.20 p.m ET on NBC.

The Tom Brady vs Dak Prescott clash will kick off the new NFL season with a bang. Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay will be packed with fans still celebrating their team’s championship.

Cowboys at Buccaneers in regular-season opener:

Week 1 also features a titanic clash between the NFC South champion New Orleans Saints and the NFC North champions Green Bay Packers. How will the Saints start in their post-Drew Brees era? And will the Packers have their MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers?

The Saints will open the regular season vs the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 12 at the @MBSuperdome! (FOX/3:25 pm CT)



⚜️ Full #Saints schedule will be posted on https://t.co/KlYFEtTVGF at 6:45 pm CT



@NFLNetwork's Schedule Release show at 7 pm CT

The Cleveland Browns face the Kansas City Chiefs in a 2020 NFL Playoff matchup, which is sure to be an offense-dominated game.

Another interesting first-up game is new Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold taking on his former franchise, the New York Jets.

You can check out the rest of the week 1 schedule below.

2021 NFL season Week 1 schedule

Thursday, September 9

Cowboys at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m ET (NBC)

Sunday, September 12

Steelers at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jets at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cardinals at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Chargers at Washington, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Eagles at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Seahawks at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Vikings at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

49ers at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Browns at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dolphins at Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Broncos at Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET

Packers at Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Bears at Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, September 13

Ravens at Raiders, 8:15 p.m ET (ESPN)