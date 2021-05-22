NFL Preseason 2021: Schedule, Dates, Fixtures list, Time and Channel

NFL pre-season football is returning for the 2021-2022 season. After the 2020-2021 pre-season games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league is bringing them back this season. This year's pre-season has been shortened to three weeks instead of the traditional four to accommodate the 17th game.

The Dallas Cowboys will be kicking off pre-season against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. Here's a complete list of all pre-season games, times, dates, and more.

NFL Hall of Fame Game 2021

Thursday, August 5th, Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:00 PM EST (FOX)

NFL Preseason 2021: Week 1 Channels, Dates, Days and Time

Thursday, August 12th

Washington Football Team vs. New England Patriots, 7:30 PM EST (NFL Network/Local)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 PM EST (NFL Network/Local)

Friday, August 13th

Tennessee Titans vs. Atlanta Falcons, 7:00 PM EST (NFL Network/Local)

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions, 7:00 PM EST (NFL Network/Local)

Saturday, August 14th

Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM EST (NFL Network/Local)

New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens, 7:00 PM EST (NFL Network/Local)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 PM EST (WFLA TV)

Houston Texans vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:00 PM EST (NFL Network/Local)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:30 PM EST (NFL Network/Local)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams, 10:00 PM EST (CBS2 LA)

NFL Preseason 2021: Week 2 Channels, Dates, Days and Time

Thursday, August 19th

New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 PM EST (NFL Network/Local)

Friday, August 20th

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals, TBD (ESPN)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Football Team, 8:00 PM EST (NFL Network/Local)

Saturday, August 21st

Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM EST (NFL Network/Local)

New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 PM EST (NFL Network/Local)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins, 7:00 PM EST (NFL Network/Local)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers, 7:00 PM EST (NFL Network/Local)

Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30 PM EST (NFL Network/Local)

Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 PM EST (WFLA TV)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams, 10:00 PM EST (NFL Network/Local)

Sunday, August 22nd

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 7:30 PM EST (CBS 2 LA)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:00 PM EST (ESPN)

NFL Preseason 2021: Week 3 Channels, Dates, Days and Time

Friday, August 27th

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers, TBD

Saturday, August 28th

Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM EST (NFL Network/Local)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Football Team, 4:00 PM EST

Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans, 7:00 PM EST (NFL Network/Local)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks, 7:00 PM EST (CBS2 LA)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans, 8:00 PM EST (WFLA TV)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos, 9:05 PM EST (NFL Network/Local)

Sunday, August 29th

Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:00 PM EST (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:00 PM EST (NFL Network/Local)

New England Patriots vs. New York Giants, 7:30 PM EST (NFL Network/Local)

Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons, 8:00 PM EST (NBC)