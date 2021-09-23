NFL Reddit Stream Alternatives: Week 3 live stream options for NFL 2021 season

Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season will commence on Thursday, September 23th. This has been one of the best starts to a season in a long time, and we hope that Week 3 can deliver amazing moments, drama and great games once again.

If you are among the fans wondering how to watch the action live if you don't have cable or subscriptions to other streaming platforms, here's the complete guide for that:

Can you stream NFL Week 3 games for free on Reddit?

Not anymore, as Reddit banned the NFL streams subreddit due to copyright infringement. They also did the same with NBA and MMA streams' subreddits.

The r/nflstream subreddit was illegal by all accounts, so Reddit shut it down. It was seemingly a move the platform made itself without any notice from the NFL.

Reddit released the following statement after it shut down the subreddit:

“Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user, and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community, and we close the subreddit.”

How to watch Week 3 games for free in the USA?

NFL fans have the option of a seven-day free trial with FuboTV, a service that provides access to NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay.

Other services like Hulu and YouTube TV also have free-trial periods. DIRECTV also provides a streaming option for the NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Here's the TV schedule for Week 3 games.

NOTE: Games in bold are nationally televised and can be seen for free.

NFL Network

Thursday, September 23:

Carolina Panthers @ Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m, NRG Stadium

CBS

Sunday, September 26:

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., Arrowhead Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Heinz Field

Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Ford Field

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Nissan Stadium

Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

New York Jets vs Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High

FOX

Sunday, September 26:

Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium

Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium

New Orleans Saints vs New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Gillette Stadium

Washington Football Team vs Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Highmark Stadium

Arizona Cardinals vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., TIAA Bank Field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., SoFi Stadium

Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m., U.S. Bank Stadium

The #Saints have a 3-4 record in Foxborough, having dropped the last three contests. Sean Payton is 1-2 against the Patriots, with his only win coming in the 2009 Super Bowl season.

NBC:

Sunday, September 26:

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., Levi's Stadium

ESPN

Monday, September 27

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m., AT&T Stadium

