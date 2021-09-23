NFL 2021 Week 3: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time

NFL fans were treated to a series of excellent games in Week 2. The fans had it all: drama, missed game-winning kicks, rookies being rookies and, of course, amazing games.
As we enter the third week of the season, the pressure starts to pile up. Winless teams have to turn the corner if they still want to reach the playoffs, while unbeaten teams start to visualize a playoff berth and, who knows, maybe a run to the Super Bowl. Every week, the season goals for each organization get clearer and clearer.
Where can you watch the games from your favorite team? Check out the coverage map for the 16 games of Week 3 of the NFL season, along with their schedule and TV channel information.
NFL Week 3 Coverage map details
CBS, Single
FOX, Early games
FOX, Late games
NFL TV Schedule and TV Channel info for Week 3
Below is the TV Schedule for every game during the third week of the NFL season. Games in bold are nationally televised.
NFL Network
Thursday, September 23:
- Carolina Panthers @ Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m., NRG Stadium
CBS
Sunday, September 26:
- Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., Arrowhead Stadium
- Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Heinz Field
- Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Ford Field
- Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Nissan Stadium
- Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Allegiant Stadium
- New York Jets vs Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High
FOX
Sunday, September 26:
- Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium
- Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium
- New Orleans Saints vs New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Gillette Stadium
- Washington Football Team vs Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Highmark Stadium
- Arizona Cardinals vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., TIAA Bank Field
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., SoFi Stadium
- Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m., U.S. Bank Stadium
NBC:
Sunday, September 26:
- Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., Levi's Stadium
ESPN
Monday, September 27
- Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m., AT&T Stadium