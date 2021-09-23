NFL 2021 Week 3: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time

NFL fans were treated to a series of excellent games in Week 2. The fans had it all: drama, missed game-winning kicks, rookies being rookies and, of course, amazing games.

As we enter the third week of the season, the pressure starts to pile up. Winless teams have to turn the corner if they still want to reach the playoffs, while unbeaten teams start to visualize a playoff berth and, who knows, maybe a run to the Super Bowl. Every week, the season goals for each organization get clearer and clearer.

Where can you watch the games from your favorite team? Check out the coverage map for the 16 games of Week 3 of the NFL season, along with their schedule and TV channel information.

NFL Week 3 Coverage map details

CBS, Single

CBS Coverage Map for the games of week 3

FOX, Early games

FOX Coverage Map for the early games of week 3

FOX, Late games

FOX Coverage Map for the late games of week 3

NFL TV Schedule and TV Channel info for Week 3

Below is the TV Schedule for every game during the third week of the NFL season. Games in bold are nationally televised.

NFL Network

Thursday, September 23:

Carolina Panthers @ Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m., NRG Stadium

CBS

Sunday, September 26:

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., Arrowhead Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Heinz Field

Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Ford Field

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Nissan Stadium

Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

New York Jets vs Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High

FOX

Sunday, September 26:

Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium

Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium

New Orleans Saints vs New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Gillette Stadium

Washington Football Team vs Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Highmark Stadium

Arizona Cardinals vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., TIAA Bank Field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., SoFi Stadium

Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m., U.S. Bank Stadium

NBC:

Sunday, September 26:

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., Levi's Stadium

ESPN

Monday, September 27

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m., AT&T Stadium

Edited by Shivam Damohe