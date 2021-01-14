NFL Reddit Stream: How to stream NFL Divisional Playoff games for free

With the Wild Card playoffs over and the NFL Divisional round set for this weekend, it will be yet another interesting two days of football for fans watching at home. We will see a team for the first time in the divisional playoffs since 1995, while a former Super Bowl winner will face a rather unfamiliar opponent that has paved its path into the playoffs.

But how can fans watch the NFL Divisional round on Saturday and Sunday?

Can you stream NFL Wild Card Playoffs for free on Reddit?

Unfortunately due to regulations by the website Reddit, the r/nflstreams subreddit was removed and banned forever because of the illegal streams being posted on the subreddit.

R/nflstreams was a very popular subreddit for users looking to watch all NFL games without having to pay for cable or streaming services. Since then, frequent users of the r/nflstreams have been forced to resort to other streaming options.

How can I stream NFL Divisional Playoff games online?

There are plenty of budget-friendly and even a free option for NFL fans to watch playoff games. The most popular options are YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and FuboTV. These three options will have respective costs, but do come with free trials as well. If fans only want to watch till the Super Bowl, they can use the free trial period and watch these games for free. If you do have a cable subscription, fans can use CBS All Access and FOX Sports to stream games anywhere at any time.

Since all the games will be televised nationally on local television, it will be much easier to watch the games. For a free option, users can try Locast, which broadcasts all local channels based upon their location. For $5 a month (as a donation), you can have an ad-free experience for all games on NBC, FOX, and CBS.

Either way, there are plenty of options for fans to watch the Divisional Playoff games. With the above-listed options, fans should not have issues streaming the game on any screen.

