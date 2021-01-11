NFL Reddit Stream: How to stream NFL Wild Card Playoff games for free

The 2021 NFL Wild Card Playoffs is getting ready for its second straight day with triple headers. One team is looking to get revenge from their loss in last year's playoffs. Another team is making their first NFL Playoff appearance in 18 years while a quarterback may be making his last push at another Super Bowl.

These three games have every NFL fan sitting on the edge of their seats with NFL fans searching the web to watch each game.

It brings one question that every fan has. How can they watch the games online through streaming? If any NFL fans do not have cable and still want to watch the games here are some great options.

Can you stream NFL Wild Card Playoffs for free on Reddit?

The r/nflstreams subreddit was one of the best resources for all NFL fans to watch their favorite teams on Sundays. For the most part the links that were posted on Reddit were reliable. They had streams for every game which made it easier for NFL fans who do not have cable.

The streams were perfect because they were free and only had an ad here or there during the game. Unfortunately that all came to an end when Reddit banned the page from their site. This left all NFL fans with one question. Why did Reddit ban one of their most popular pages?

Reddit banned NFL Streams?! Noooooooo. pic.twitter.com/BqZatSZ0k0 — Sam Brunson (@Sam_Brunson) October 6, 2019

The problem that Reddit ran into when they were posting the free links to watch the NFL games was that they were breaking the law. When the links were being posted and watched it was putting Reddit in the case of copyright infringement. The NFL was starting to take notice of the free links offered by Reddit.

Reddit was never forced by the NFL to take down the posts they decided to take down the page to follow their own repeat infringement policy. With this happening it brought another question from NFL fans. How can we stream NFL games without cable?

How to stream NFL Wild Card Playoff games online?

All the NFL Wild Card Playoff games are being held nationally on CBS, NBC and ABC/ESPN. All three of these channels have mobile apps and websites that have the games available. Some of them may require a subscription.

There are numerous ways NFL fans can stream the NFL Wild Card Playoff games. FuboTV is one way that fans can watch. CBS All Access also offers the NFL Wild Card games. Hulu has live sports that consist of the NFL Wild Card games.

Some of the streaming options may need fans to subscribe but if fans are just looking to stream the playoffs and Super Bowl. It is only a month subscription that is needed. NFL fans can watch the NFL Wild Card Playoff games for free on these two apps.

NFL app and Yahoo! Sports app offer the streams for free for NFL fans. The only issue is that these streams only show the local market games. Luckily with all the games being televised nationally the games will most likely be available.