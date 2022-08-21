"So Derek Carr was 'that motherf****r'?" - NFL Redditors lose their minds over Dana White's bombshell claim of how franchise blew the chance to sign Tom Brady

Tom Brady's NFL free agency in 2020 was one of the biggest stories in NFL history. It's not often that a future Hall of Famer and multi-time Super Bowl winner hits the open market. Every team was likely working out if they could realistically sign him.

The quarterback landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he brought home the Lombardi trophy in his first campaign in Florida. Rumors suggested, and the tampering investigation confirmed, that Brady nearly went to Miami.

There was speculation that several other teams were close to signing him. Brady himself admitted he nearly signed with another team, but they ultimately decided to remain with the quarterback they had.

Brady famously said, "You're sticking with that mother****er?" which prompted rampant speculation. Now, reports from Dana White have detailed that the Las Vegas Raiders nearly signed the legendary quarterback.

There's no telling who exactly Brady meant, but many believe this report suggests it is Carr, which makes the Raiders look a little worse.

The AFC is a stacked conference. Nowhere is that more evident than in the AFC West, where all four teams look like genuine contenders. The Kansas City Chiefs are among the Super Bowl favorites. The Los Angeles Chargers narrowly missed out on the playoffs last year and have signed Khalil Mack. The Denver Broncos added Russell Wilson, so their search for a franchise quarterback has finally ended.

The Las Vegas Raiders made the playoffs last year, making the West easily the NFL's most challenging division. They were defeated in the Wild Card round by the Cincinnati Bengals. They've added Davante Adams to the mix, so there's a real shot Las Vegas could make it back in the upcoming season. Three wild card spots are up for grabs, which means there's a real chance that three AFC West teams could make the postseason.

Ultimately, the Raiders will more than likely have a strong season and will be looking to win more than 10 games. We will see how they get on when the season kicks off next month.

