  • home icon
  • NFL
  • CeeDee Lamb
  • NFL Referee Alex Moore makes feelings known on "rare" penalty on CeeDee Lamb in Cowboys vs. Rams preseason game

NFL Referee Alex Moore makes feelings known on "rare" penalty on CeeDee Lamb in Cowboys vs. Rams preseason game

By Adam Hulse
Modified Aug 10, 2025 16:36 GMT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty
CeeDee Lamb penalty in preseason game

CeeDee Lamb found himself in a rare situation during the Dallas Cowboys' preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams this week. Despite not even suiting up for the game, he was still penalized for an issue on the sidelines with a referee.

Ad

An official was running along the border out-of-bounds during a play in the game, when they crashed into Lamb in front of the Cowboys' bench. After the superstar wide receiver took a legitimate hit, he was then flagged for sideline interference.

NFL referee Alex Moore was recently asked about the situation in an interview with PFWA Pool Reporter Gary Klein. He was asked to specifially describe what happened and why it was a penalty.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Moore explained:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It's a sideline interference. CeeDee Lamb was standing in the restricted white border area, which is our area to officiate the game. The official on the play was focused solely on doing his job and he ran into CeeDee Lamb, who was standing in that restricted area. That's what happened, and with that contact, it's an automatic foul."
Ad

Moore was then asked how often he's encountered this situation, to which he replied:

"It's more of a rare situation. Normally, we don't have anybody standing that deep into the restricted area, or that type of forceful contact. So, it is a rare occurrence, but it does happen from time to time."

Moore was then questioned if the Cowboys were on the same page with the call, to which he responded:

Ad
"Absolutely. It's something that everybody is aware of. That white area is our area to work safely."
Ad

Lamb was cheering on the Cowboys' offense during the play before being collided with from behind by the referee. It appeared to be an honest mistake by Lamb, but the official rules clearly indicate he committed a penalty.

Ad

Thankfully for the Cowboys, Lamb reportedly came away from the situation without any injuries. Despite the penalty, it occurred during the preseason, where the results of the game don't affect the outcome of the season.

Why didn't CeeDee Lamb play for Cowboys in preseason against Rams?

Lamb sidelined
Lamb sidelined

The Dallas Cowboys opted not to play many of their starters in their preaseason game against the Los Angeles Rams this week. In addition to CeeDee Lamb, mony others were inactive, including Dak Prescott and George Pickens.

This has been a common strategy for many NFL teams during their preseason as their main focus remaisn to keep their stars healthy for the kickoff of the regular season. Their next preseason game comes next week against the Baltimore Ravens, so it will be interesting to see if they continue to rest their key players.

About the author
Adam Hulse

Adam Hulse

Twitter icon

Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."

Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.

Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Adam Hulse
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications