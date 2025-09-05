"NFL referees are a joke": Fans call out refs as Eagles’ Nolan Smith gets hit with taunting penalty during Cowboys game

Linebacker Nolan Smith found himself in trouble because of his behavior during the Philadelphia Eagles' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. In the second quarter, he made a great tackle on RB Miles Sanders to stop his opponent's rushing play.However, after the play, Smith decided to stare down at the Cowboys running back while yelling at him aggressively to celebrate his tackle. Officials were not fond of the linebacker's behavior and threw up a flag for a taunting penalty.This resulted in Brian Schottenheimer's team receiving a 15-yard gain and an automatic first down. Brandon Aubrey ended up scoring a 41-yard field goal that gave his team a 17-14 lead over the Eagles.Fans were quick to react to Nolan Smith receiving a taunting penalty from the game officials on social media.Tony Pajamas @Shawnnnn412LINKNFL referees are a joke𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 @the_det_timesLINK@_MLFootball That’s so unbelievable soft▪️ @mwill2023LINK@_MLFootball We should boycott the NFL until they allow the players to play.casey @bmore_cowboysLINK@_MLFootball If you want to flex, don’t do it towards the other teamkendle(suntarine perkins is the goat) @kendle31LINK@_MLFootball oh boo hoo rb got his feelings hurt let them playDaniel Ray @bestycristineLINK@_MLFootball The rules no taunting...reread the NFL rule bookAfter the Cowboys' field goal, Saquon Barkley scored a 10-yard rushing TD to give the Eagles a 21-17 lead. However, Aubrey minimised the deficit to just one point after scoring a 53-yard field goal heading into halftime.Nolan Smith has been with the Eagles since being drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. In two seasons, he has played in 33 regular-season games with 10 starts, recording 60 total tackles, 7.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits on the field.Last year, he helped Nick Sirianni's team go on to win the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. However, Smith was not the only one penalized during their 2025 season opener.Who else apart from Nolan Smith was penalized on Thursday?Before the game even began, the Eagles lost one of their important pieces on defense because of behavioral issues. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter spat on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the first offensive play of the night.This resulted in him being ejected from the game by officials without even making a play. His action left the Eagles with a gaping hole in their defense that resulted in the Cowboys taking an early lead in the first quarter. Analyst Stephen A.Smith called out the defensive tackle on X/Twitter and demanded that the defensive tackle be suspended for spitting on a rival on the field.Stephen A Smith @stephenasmithLINKWTH did I just see? Jalen Carter — the Best Players on the @Eagles defense — just got thrown out the game before a freakin snap for SPITTING….SPITTING on @dak. To hell with just an ejection. Suspend that man. How in the HELL could you do something like that? Inexcusable! Stupid!The Cowboys versus Eagles season opener has been full of interesting moments in the first half. Who will take the win in Week 1 and step toward becoming a contender for this year's postseason?