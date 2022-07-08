"Back in purgatory" - NFL reporter claims Browns are hoping Deshaun Watson to resurrect them

The Cleveland Browns traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason with hopes of him leading the franchise to a Super Bowl victory. These hopes are currently in jeopardy as the quarterback may be about to receive a lengthy ban. Regardless, Cleveland recently traded their starting quarterback in 2021, Baker Mayfield. They sent him to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional fifth-round pick in 2024.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic commented that the franchise saw moments of Mayfield’s greatness but not enough for him to stay as the team heads back to purgatory with hopes that Watson can turn them around:

“The Browns saw flashes of his best, but not enough of them. It’s on to Watson … eventually. A franchise that has spent the better part of the last 20 years in football hell is back in purgatory, waiting on another new quarterback to save them”.

Jason Lloyd @ByJasonLloyd There wasn’t one moment that broke the relationship between Baker and the Browns. The only thing that remains clear is by the end, neither side trusted the other. theathletic.com/3406182/2022/0… There wasn’t one moment that broke the relationship between Baker and the Browns. The only thing that remains clear is by the end, neither side trusted the other. theathletic.com/3406182/2022/0…

Lloyd also spoke of Mayfield's legacy with his former franchise:

“Mayfield’s legacy in Cleveland will forever be akin to the messy franchise that drafted him: complicated. He departs fourth on the all-time list in passing yards behind only Brian Sipe, Otto Graham and Bernie Kosar — the holy trinity of Browns quarterbacks. He’s fifth in touchdown passes and second in passer rating (minimum 500 attempts).”

Cleveland drafted Mayfield as the number one overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Oklahoma. He finished second in the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in the 2016 season. Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions with a 63.8 completion percentage that season.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero . Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. https://t.co/xuTLqosmZm

Fast forward to the 2020 season, he led Cleveland into the postseason, defeating their AFC North division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in the Wild Card round. They themselves were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

Last season, Mayfield started 14 games for the Browns, throwing for 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His trade leaves the Browns with Jacoby Brissett as the backup plan in the event of a Deshaun Watson suspension. Many analysts believe that if Watson is out for the season, Cleveland can likely forget about the playoffs.

Can Deshaun Watson Save the Cleveland Browns?

Cleveland Introducing Quarterback Deshaun Watson

From the moment Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry made the move for Watson, Mayfield’s days with the team were numbered. The question is when will the Cleveland fans see their new franchise quarterback on the field?

He recently finished up a disciplinary hearing and his fate is now in the hands of judge Sue L. Robinson. The NFL is seeking a year-long suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Although he settled 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits against him, there’s a chance he won’t be under center until 2023. The Browns franchise hasn’t won a championship since the 1964 season. Can Watson turn this around? Never say never. The five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal is betting that he can do it.

NFL Rumors @nflrums The #Browns signed Jacoby Brissett with the assumption that Deshaun Watson would be suspended for only the first quarter of the season. If the bigger suspension happens they could look to #49ers Jimmy Garoppolo or another vet on the market. The #Browns signed Jacoby Brissett with the assumption that Deshaun Watson would be suspended for only the first quarter of the season. If the bigger suspension happens they could look to #49ers Jimmy Garoppolo or another vet on the market. https://t.co/j1XNSBLDPV

It's important to remember that he won't be doing it alone. Cleveland have an incredibly strong roster and Watson was meant to be the last piece in the puzzle. With their strong running game and talented defense, there's no reason to doubt their 2022 campaign.

If Watson can be a part of it, their trajectory will definitely improve. If he can't, they still have enough about them to make the playoffs. From the playoffs, anything can happen.

We’ll see how the team fares this season, with or without Watson.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Athletic and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. Can Deshaun Watson resurrect the Browns franchise? Yes No 1 votes so far