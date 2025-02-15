NFL reporter Erin Andrews recalls wholesome moment comforting Travis Kelce after Super Bowl loss

Before Taylor Swift, it was ESPN reporter Erin Andrews who comforted Travis Kelce for the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Andrews recently recalled a wholesome on-field moment with Kelce after the Eagles beat the Chiefs by 40-22.

Ad

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Erin Andrews revisited her Super Bowl memories during Friday's episode of her "Calm Down" podcast. Andrews revealed how she comforted Travis Kelce with a "big hug" after the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl to the Eagles. Recalling the wholesome on-field moment with Kelce, Andrews said:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The shot that they have of him coming out of the locker room, and now we know he was going up to the suite... I was actually coming off the field and he was just walking out. And I was like f--- it, and I just turned around and I walked up to him." (26:49)

Ad

"I was like 'I don’t want to bug him' but I was like, ‘No, that’s our friend and this really sucks.’ Just walked up to him and he stopped, and I gave him a big hug and I was just like, ‘I’m so sorry, I love you, I’m so sorry.’ They’re humans too, you know, this just in," Andrews further added.

Ad

Erin Andrews lashed out at fans for booing Taylor Swift at Super Bowl

Before recalling her wholesome moment with Travis Kelce, Erin Andrews called out the fans for booing Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 59. Talking about how she felt "bad" for Swift getting booed despite bringing so much viewership to the game, Andrews said:

"I feel bad for the most famous amazing woman in the world who f---ing gets booed at the Super Bowl. She holds — I mean, she probably holds the record in every stadium — the attendance record in the Superdome as an individual, as one individual standing up on that stage rocking the world.”

Being in the media industry for a good long time, Erin Andrews admitted she has come across multiple "a**holes." Andrews previously revealed how Taylor Swift helped the ESPN reporter deal with such individuals without losing her cool.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.