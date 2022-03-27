"Like LeBron James or Michael Jordan" - NFL reporter claims Tom Brady's impact on the economy is similar to MJ's and Bron's

Tom Brady's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is great for the team and for fans of the NFL franchise.

His return is also good for the economy.

According to NFL Reporter Jay Cridlin, of the Tampa Bay Times, the return of the seven-time Super Bowl champion will have an impact on the economy similar to that of NBA legend Michael Jordan and Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James.

"Local hotels are more full when Tom Brady and the Bucs play at home. (The) ticket resale prices are through the roof."

Tampa Bay Times @TB_Times

trib.al/LyreTH8 Local hotels are more full when Tom Brady and the Bucs play at home. And ticket resale prices are through the roof. Local hotels are more full when Tom Brady and the Bucs play at home. And ticket resale prices are through the roof.trib.al/LyreTH8

In 2019, the year before Tom Brady came to the Buccaneers franchise, the team's attendance at home from fans averaged just under 52,000 people. This number was about 79.1% of the capacity of Raymond James Stadium.

In 2021, attendance rose to 65,878 fans per home game, which was 99.3 percent of the capacity of the home stadium.

The NFL Shop's top-selling jersey of 2021 was Brady's number 12, so his impact is felt well-beyond the Florida landscape. The runner-up for the 2021 NFL MVP is most certainly making an impact off the field just as much as he does on the field for the team.

Will Tom Brady lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back to the Super Bowl next season?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN Chris Godwin new deal: 3 years, $60 million, $40 million fully guaranteed at signing, per source Chris Godwin new deal: 3 years, $60 million, $40 million fully guaranteed at signing, per source

The pieces are beginning to fall into place for a Buccaneers team that is hopeful of returning to the Super Bowl in 2022. The first order of business was getting their signal caller to unretire, which has been done.

The team, then, proceeded to re-sign receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year, $60 million deal to keep him paired with Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans.

To replace former slot receiver Antonio Brown, who was released after last year's meltdown, the Bucs signed former Atlanta Falcons receiver Russell Gage. Tampa is expected to have tight end Rob Gronkowski back in the fold as well.

Leonard Fournette is also coming back as the lead running back with a three-year, $21 million deal. Before re-signing, he made visits with other teams, including the New England Patriots, before deciding to re-join the band for another try at another Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers now look poised to do more than challenge the Los Angeles Rams for league supremacy.

The Rams lost key contributor Von Miller, who chose to sign with the Buffalo Bills, so their pass rush will take a hit (pun intended) next season, particularly if they make the playoffs.

Don't be surprised next season if Tom Brady wins Super Bowl number eight and the Buccaneers franchise wins Super Bowl number three.

Edited by Windy Goodloe