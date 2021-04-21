NFL Retirement News: Breaking down the career of TE Jordan Reed

The Washington Football Team selected University of Florida tight end Jordan Reed with their 85th overall pick in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Reed spent three seasons with the Florida Gators and had a successful career. Jordan Reed appeared in nine games for Washington during his rookie season and registered 45 catches for 499 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Reed's best season was the 2015-2016 NFL season. During that campaign, Jordan Reed tallied 87 receptions for 952 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. It has been a bumpy road for Jordan Reed throughout his NFL career.

NFL Retirement News: Jordan Reed's career has been plagued by injury

San Francisco 49ers v New York Jets

Jordan Reed has sustained 24 different injuries since 2010. These injuries happened in both college and in the NFL. Reed has suffered seven concussions since 2010. This is a big number and is most likely one of the major reasons why he announced his retirement.

TE Jordan Reed is retiring after seven NFL seasons, per @RapSheet.



Unreal talent 💯

Jordan Reed's Injury Timeline

November 27, 2010: Reed suffered his first concussion in Florida's final game but returned for the bowl game.

September 11, 2011: Jordan Reed suffered a thigh hamstring sprain and missed two games at Florida.

October 15, 2011: Reed sustained his second concussion at Florida but didn't miss any time from it.

November 19, 2021: Jordan Reed suffered a ankle sprain that kept him out of the final two games.

September 22, 2012: Reed suffered his third concussion in college but didn't miss time because of a bye week.

September 22, 2013: His first NFL injury was a bruised thigh and he missed one game.

November 17, 2013: Jordan Reed suffered his first concussion in the NFL during Week 11. He ended up being place on injured reserve.

August 23, 2014: During the preseason Jordan Reed suffered a sprained thumb but didn't miss any games.

September 14, 2014: During a regular season game against the Houston Texans, Jordan Reed suffered a pulled hamstring that sidelined him for four games.

November 16, 2021: Jordan Reed sustained a sprained hamstring in Week 11 and missed one game.

May 28, 2015: Reed underwent a surgical procedure to repair a knee strain during the off-season.

August 11, 2015: Jordan Reed strained his hamstring right before the preseason started. Reed missed two preseason games.

September 17, 2015: Reed found himself on the injury report again for a quard strain but didn't miss time.

October 4, 2015: Jordan Reed sustained a concussion and a MCL and ankle sprain and missed the next two games.

November 22, 2015: He suffered an MCL sprain but played through the injury.

October 9, 2016: During a Week 5 game, Jordan Reed suffered another concussion that caused him to miss the next two games.

November 24, 2016: Jordan Reed suffered a separate shoulder that caused him to miss three games in total.

July 26, 2017: Jordan Reed sustained a Toe fracture.

September 17, 2017: Reed missed one game due to a bruised pectoral.

October 29, 2017: Reed missed the a lot of games in 2017 due to a hamstring tear and eventually landed on injured reserved.

February 15, 2018: During the 2018 off-season, Jordan Reed had surgery to repair his toe fracture.

December 9, 2018: Reed suffered another toe injury against the Giants that led him to miss the remainder of the season.

August 22, 2019: Jordan Reed suffered another concussion and missed the 2019 season.

September 27, 2020: During the game against the Giants in Week 3, Jordan Reed suffered a sprained MCL and missed five games.

NFL Retirement News: Jordan Reed's career stats with the Washington Football Team and San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Redskins

Jordan Reed played the majority of his career with the Washington Football Team. Six out of his seven years in the NFL were with Washington. In his final season in 2020, Reed played with the San Francisco 49ers.

Jordan Reed's Career Stats with the Washington Football Team

Receptions: 329

329 Receiving yards: 3,371 yards

3,371 yards Touchdowns: 24

Jordan Reed's Career Stats with the San Francisco 49ers

Receptions: 26

26 Receiving yards: 231 yards

231 yards Touchdowns: 4

Former Pro Bowl TE Jordan Reed is retiring, sources say. A 2013 3rd-round pick by the Washington Football Team, Reed emerged as one of the game’s best receiving TEs before battling injuries. His improbable comeback with #49ers last season allowed him to walk away with no regrets. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2021

Jordan Reed was a top NFL tight end when he was healthy. Unfortunately, Reed couldn't shake the injury bug that ultimately led to him announcing his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.