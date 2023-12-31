Another week and another controversial call by the NFL referees. They robbed the Lions of a win after Taylor Decker was penalized for not reporting to the officials as eligible. Detroit and Dallas were engaged in a game with huge repercussions for the NFC standings and at the end of it, fans were left interpreting the decisions taken by the zebras on the field.

To recap, Jared Goff had taken the Lions all the way down the field from their own half and thrown a touchdown to bring the score down to 20-19. A single-point conversion would have sent the game into overtime. But Dan Campbell is not a coach for half measures. He wanted to win the match there and then and called for a two-point conversion.

At first glance, Detroit got it and therefore won the game. But a flag was chucked by the referees and they called the play back. They said that Taylor Decker had not declared himself eligible. This is despite video evidence to the contrary that looked as if he clearly had communicated with the officials.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Fans blame referees for penalizing Taylor Decker during two-point conversion for the Lions against the Cowboys

Fans were furious with the referees for calling back the two-point conversion on a technicality. The Lions clearly looked as if they had informed the officials, with one angle allegedly showing quarterback Jared Goff making sure there was no miscommunication.

Expand Tweet

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to blast the referees for allegedly favoring the Cowboys in the matchup and handing them the win. Fans went on to say that the league is rigged and some called the whole show pathetic. Here are some of the best reactions on the social media platform.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

20-19 win for the Cowboys over Lions changes NFC complexion

After the two-point conversion was called back, Dan Campbell could be seen remonstrating with the referees. It is with good reason too, as this loss for the Lions leaves them tied 11-5 with the Cowboys. Had Detroit won this match, they would have a 12-4 record, provisionally holding the first overall seed in the NFC.

Instead, as it stands, the San Francisco 49ers retain that position. Dallas now lead the NFC East and know that if the Arizona Cardinals defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, they will go into their final game with the Washington Commanders where a win clinches the divisonal championship for them. If such a scenario happens, Dak Precott's team would have secured a home Wildcard game and Jalen Hurts and company will have to go on the road.