NFL Roster Cuts 2021: Dallas Cowboys' QB depth chart after cuts

The Dallas Cowboys have made some big changes to their quarterback room ahead of the 2021 NFL season. Earlier today, the team released backup quarterbacks Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of the final roster cuts.

The #DallasCowboys have released Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci, setting up Cooper Rush to be Dak Prescott’s backup. — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 31, 2021

DiNucci was drafted by the Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The rookie QB featured in three games last season after Dak Prescott went down with a serious leg injury against the New York Giants. The young QB has yet to throw a touchdown in an NFL game.

Garrett Gilbert was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad last season and found himself promoted to the active roster once Prescott was ruled out for the rest of the 2020 NFL season.

The #Cowboys have released reserve QB Garrett Gilbert, source said. Had a nice comeback in camp, but not enough. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2021

Gilbert has played in seven NFL games for the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys. Both players could be signed to the Cowboys' practice squad later this week.

Cooper Rush is the Cowboys' new backup QB

Cooper Rush looks set to back up Dak Prescott this season in Dallas. Rush was signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and served as Prescott’s backup for three years until last season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had high praise for the QB today.

"I just think that he's shown that he can run the complete offense," said Jones on Tuesday morning. "Credit to him, he had some tough competition. Those guys didn't cut him any slack. He's had a lot of rep – a lot of our quarterbacks have, because of the absence of Dak."

Jones was asked by reporters if Rush was going to be the backup QB this season instead of bringing in another player.

"I think that you've got to assume that -- with his knowledge of what we're doing offensively, what we're doing with the existing personnel that we're going to be opening with – you've got to assume you've got a pretty high bar here, in terms of what's the most effective way to play if you didn't have Dak now," Jones said.

With every NFL team cutting down their roster today, there is a chance that the Cowboys will add another quarterback to their final roster.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha