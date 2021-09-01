NFL roster cuts 2021: Final 53-man roster, depth chart for the Bears

The Chicago Bears have finalized their 53-man roster and depth chart for the upcoming 2021 NFL season.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy is on the hot seat this season and needs a big performance out of his squad in 2021 to keep his job.

Nagy has already announced Andy Dalton as the Bears' starting quarterback, much to the disappointment of fans in the windy city.

It seems like it will be a matter of when, not if, rookie sensation Justin Fields takes over the starting role from Dalton this season.

Here is the Chicago Bears' 53-man roster for the 2021 NFL season.

Chicago Bears 53-man roster

Chicago Bears offense

Veteran NFL quarterback Andy Dalton will begin the season as the Chicago Bears' starting play caller. Bears fans are calling for rookie Justin Fields' promotion but will have to wait at least a week before he starts for the team.

Star wide receiver Allen Robinson is playing this season on the franchise tag after the two sides couldn't agree on a long-term deal.

The full Bears offensive lineup for 2021 is below.

QB - Andy Dalton, Justin Fields, Nick Foles

RB - David Montgomery, Darrell Williams, Khalil Herbert,

WR - Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin, Damiere Byrd, Rodney Adams

TE - Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham, Jess James, Jesper Horsted, J.P. Holtz

OL - Jason Peters, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, James Daniels, Germain Ifedi, Elijah Wilkinson, Larry Borom, Alex Bars, Lachavious Simmons, Teven Jenkins

Chicago Bears defense

Chicago is famous for its brutal and tough defense, but in recent years it hasn't quite lived up to its fearsome reputation.

It will again be led by the dominant Khalil Mack on the edge with support from Robert Quinn and veteran Danny Trevathan. The full Bears defensive lineup for 2021 is below.

DL - Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols, Angelo Blackson, Khyriris Tonga

LB - Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn, Jeremiah Attaochu, Trevis Gipson, Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan, Alec Ogletree, Christian Jones, Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Caleb Johnson, Josh Woods

DB - Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, Duke Shelley, Xavier Crawford, Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson, Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson

Chicago Bears special teams

The Bears finally have a reliable place kicker in Cairo Santos. Last season, Santos made 30 of 32 field goals (93.75%) and broke the Bears franchise record of consecutive field goals made with 27.

Punter Pat O'Donnell has been with the Bears since 2014.

K - Cairo Santos

P - Pat O’Donnell

LS - Patrick Scales

Edited by Prem Deshpande