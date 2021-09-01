NFL Roster Cuts 2021: Kansas City Chiefs final 53-man roster, depth chart 

The Kansas City Chiefs have finalized their 53-man roster and depth chart for the upcoming 2021 NFL season.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has a strong squad of players seeking to return to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row. Led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City will once again be one of the favorites to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Chiefs have stars across the field and on both sides of the ball.

While it will be difficult to emulate their 14-2 record from last season, they have the talent to once again rule the AFC. Here is the Kansas City Chiefs' 53-man roster for the 2021 NFL season.

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 roster

Kansas City Chiefs offense

Kansas City possesses one of the most electrifying offenses in NFL history. The combination of QB Patrick Mahomes, WR Tyreek Hill and TE Travis Kelce is a frightening proposition for any NFL defense.

Add to that an improved offensive line, and it spells trouble for their AFC rivals this season and beyond. The full Chiefs offensive lineup for 2021 is below.

QB - Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne

RB - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrell Williams, Jerick McKinnon

FB - Michael Burton

WR - Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle, Daurice Fountain

TE - Travis Kelce, Blake Bell, Noah Gray, Jody Fortson

OL - Orlando Brown, Creed Humphrey, Lucas Niang, Trey Smith, J.Thuney, Austin Blythe, Nick Allegretti, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Mike Remmers, Andrew Wylie

Next up: BROWNS @ HOME 🏈 pic.twitter.com/jmL4svM4sT — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 28, 2021

Kansas City Chiefs defense

The Chiefs defense is not to be slept on in 2021. Any team with All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu leading its secondary will be tough to deal with.

The "Honey Badger" is out of contract after this season and will look to prove he deserves a new deal sooner rather than later.

The full Chiefs defensive lineup for 2021 is below.

DL - Jarran Reed, C.Jones, Frank Clark, Derrick Nnadi, M.Danna, Alex Okafor, Tershawn Wharton, Khalen Saunders, Joshua Kaindoh, Tim Ward

LB - Anthony Hitchens, Willie Gay, Ben Niemann, Nick Bolton, Dorian O'Daniel

DB - L'Jarius Sneed, Charvarius Ward, Tyran Mathieu, Daniel Sorensen, Rashad Fenton, Juan Thornhill, Armani Watts, Mike Hughes, Deandre Baker

Kansas City Chiefs special teams

The reigning AFC champions have a proven star in place kicker Harrison Butker. He sits second in NFL history in career field goal percentage with 90.3%.

K - Harrison Butker

P - Tommy Townsend

LS - James Winchester

Edited by Prem Deshpande