NFL Top 100 players of 2021: Patrick Mahomes leads the 1-10 ranking, Tom Brady 7th

Mahomes was considered the best NFL player of 2021
Henrique Bulio
ANALYST
Modified Aug 29, 2021, 12:53 AM ET

11 mins ago

The NFL has finally announced the last remaining names on their Top 100 players list of 2021.

The top 3 barely comes as a surprise, with Patrick Mahomes ranked number 1 for the first time in his career after two appearances in the top 5. Aaron Rodgers, who won the Most Valuable Player award in 2020, is back into the top 10 after a down year in 2019, while Tom Brady, who won his seventh ring in February, pops up at 7th.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the only team with more than one player in the top 5. Tight end Travis Kelce is fifth on the list. Last year's leader, Lamar Jackson, fell to 24th place.

The annual list is based on votes from NFL players. The poll is organized during the offseason.

Tom Brady pops up the seventh place

Top 100 NFL players of 2021

  1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
  2. Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams
  3. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
  4. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
  5. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
  6. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
  7. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  8. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
  9. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
  10. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
  11. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
  12. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
  13. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Los Angeles Rams
  14. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
  15. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
  16. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns
  17. Xavien Howard, CB, Miami Dolphins
  18. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
  19. Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals
  20. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
  21. Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers
  22. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
  23. Khalil Mack, OLB, Chicago Bears
  24. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
  25. Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks
  26. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
  27. DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts
  28. Devin White, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  29. Julio Jones, WR, TennesseeTitans
  30. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
  31. Jamal Adams, S, Seattle Seahawks
  32. Joey Bosa, DE, Los Angeles Chargers
  33. Quenton Nelson, G, Indianapolis Colts
  34. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs
  35. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
  36. David Bakhtiari, OT, Green Bay Packers
  37. Darius Leonard, LB, Indianapolis Colts
  38. Marlon Humphrey, CB, Baltimore Ravens
  39. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
  40. Bradley Chubb, OLB, Denver Broncos
  41. Jaire Alexander, CB, Green Bay Packers
  42. Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers
  43. Lavonte David, OLB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  44. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
  45. Justin Simmons, S, Denver Broncos
  46. Cameron Jordan, DE, New Orleans Saints
  47. Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots
  48. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  49. J.C. Jackson, CB, New England Patriots
  50. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
  51. Za'Darius Smith, OLB, Green Bay Packers
  52. Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Pittsburgh Steelers
  53. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
  54. Grady Jarrett, DT, Atlanta Falcons
  55. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
  56. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
  57. Cameron Heyward, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers
  58. Tyrann Mathieu, S, Kansas City Chiefs
  59. Jason Pierre-Paul, OLB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  60. Corey Linsley, C, Los Angeles Chargers
  61. Chase Young, DE, Washington Football Team
  62. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
  63. Fletcher Cox, DT, Philadelphia Eagles
  64. Demario Davis, OLB, New Orleans Saints
  65. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
  66. J.J. Watt, DE, Arizona Cardinals
  67. K.J. Wright, OLB (still unsigned)
  68. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
  69. Ryan Kelly, C, Indianapolis Colts
  70. Eric Kendricks, LB, Minnesota Vikings
  1. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns
  2. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
  3. Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals
  4. James Bradberry, CB, New York Giants
  5. Laremy Tunsil, OT, Houston Texans
  6. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
  7. Quandre Diggs, S, Seattle Seahawks
  8. Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Houston Titans
  9. Terron Armstead, OT, New Orleans Saints
  10. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
  11. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  12. Garett Bolles, OT, Denver Broncos
  13. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans
  14. Leonard Williams, DE, New York Giants
  15. Zack Martin, G, Dallas Cowboys
  16. Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints
  17. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears
  18. Shaquil Barrett, OLB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  19. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Jessie Bates, S, Cincinnati Bengals
  21. Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets
  22. Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia Eagles
  23. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions
  24. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
  25. Tre'Davious White, CB, Buffalo Bills
  26. Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills
  27. Kyle Juszczyk, FB, San Francisco 49ers
  28. Brandon Scherff, G, Washington Football Team
  29. Brandon Graham, DE, Philadelphia Eagles
  30. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
