NFL Top 100 players of 2021: Patrick Mahomes leads the 1-10 ranking, Tom Brady 7th

The NFL has finally announced the last remaining names on their Top 100 players list of 2021.

The top 3 barely comes as a surprise, with Patrick Mahomes ranked number 1 for the first time in his career after two appearances in the top 5. Aaron Rodgers, who won the Most Valuable Player award in 2020, is back into the top 10 after a down year in 2019, while Tom Brady, who won his seventh ring in February, pops up at 7th.

For those who indulge, Patrick Mahomes is the No. 1 player on the NFL Top 100 for the first time in his career. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) August 28, 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs are the only team with more than one player in the top 5. Tight end Travis Kelce is fifth on the list. Last year's leader, Lamar Jackson, fell to 24th place.

The annual list is based on votes from NFL players. The poll is organized during the offseason.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks Jalen Ramsey, CB, Los Angeles Rams Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns Xavien Howard, CB, Miami Dolphins Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks Khalil Mack, OLB, Chicago Bears Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts Devin White, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Julio Jones, WR, TennesseeTitans Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers Jamal Adams, S, Seattle Seahawks Joey Bosa, DE, Los Angeles Chargers Quenton Nelson, G, Indianapolis Colts Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders David Bakhtiari, OT, Green Bay Packers Darius Leonard, LB, Indianapolis Colts Marlon Humphrey, CB, Baltimore Ravens Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals Bradley Chubb, OLB, Denver Broncos Jaire Alexander, CB, Green Bay Packers Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers Lavonte David, OLB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers Justin Simmons, S, Denver Broncos Cameron Jordan, DE, New Orleans Saints Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers J.C. Jackson, CB, New England Patriots George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers Za'Darius Smith, OLB, Green Bay Packers Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Pittsburgh Steelers Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings Grady Jarrett, DT, Atlanta Falcons Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers Cameron Heyward, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers Tyrann Mathieu, S, Kansas City Chiefs Jason Pierre-Paul, OLB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Corey Linsley, C, Los Angeles Chargers Chase Young, DE, Washington Football Team A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans Fletcher Cox, DT, Philadelphia Eagles Demario Davis, OLB, New Orleans Saints Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons J.J. Watt, DE, Arizona Cardinals K.J. Wright, OLB (still unsigned) Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders Ryan Kelly, C, Indianapolis Colts Eric Kendricks, LB, Minnesota Vikings

From No. 97 to No. 19 on the NFL Network's Top 100 list.@AZCardinals safety @buddabaker32 keep impressing everyone.https://t.co/lQixsGrCmj — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 22, 2021

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals James Bradberry, CB, New York Giants Laremy Tunsil, OT, Houston Texans Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks Quandre Diggs, S, Seattle Seahawks Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Houston Titans Terron Armstead, OT, New Orleans Saints Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Garett Bolles, OT, Denver Broncos Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans Leonard Williams, DE, New York Giants Zack Martin, G, Dallas Cowboys Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears Shaquil Barrett, OLB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jessie Bates, S, Cincinnati Bengals Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia Eagles T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns Tre'Davious White, CB, Buffalo Bills Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills Kyle Juszczyk, FB, San Francisco 49ers Brandon Scherff, G, Washington Football Team Brandon Graham, DE, Philadelphia Eagles James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

