Create
Notifications
×

NFL roster cuts 2021: Final 53-man roster, depth chart for the Giants

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones enters a make-or-break season in 2021
New York Giants QB Daniel Jones enters a make-or-break season in 2021
Walter Sharp
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 04, 2021 09:13 AM IST
News

The New York Giants have added key pieces to both their offense and defense this offseason.

Daniel Jones now has an actual number one wide receiver after the Giants landed Kenny Golladay. On the defensive side of football, the team added cornerback Adoree Jackson and held on to Leonard Williams.

Additionally, the New York Giants will welcome back their star running back Saquon Barkley, who missed the entire 2020-21 season with a torn ACL. According to multiple reports, Barkley will be ready to go in Week 1.

The Giants are entering the upcoming season with the intention of winning the NFC East and making the playoffs.

With the 2021-22 NFL season set to kick off next Thursday, here's a look at the New York Giants' 53-man roster and depth chart.

2021-22 New York Giants 53-Man Roster

Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley's return is the key to the New York Giants making a playoff run.

Offense

Quarterback (2): Daniel Jones, Mike Glennon

Running Back (5): Saquon Barkley, Devontae Booker, Gary Brightwell, Cullen Gillaspia, Eli Penny

Wide Receivers (7): C.J. Board, Kenny Golladay, Dante Pettis, John Ross, Sterling Shepherd, Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney

Tight Ends (3): Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith

Offensive Linemen (8): Ben Bredeson, Nick Gates, Will Hernandez, Shane Lemieux, Matt Peart, Billy Price, Nate Soldier, Andrew Thomas

Defense/Special Teams

Defensive Linemen (5): Austin Johnson, Raymond Johnson III, Dexter Lawrence II, Danny Shelton, Leonard Williams

Linebackers (10): Cam Brown, Lorenzo Carter, Carter Coughlin, Tae Crowder, Trent Harris, Blake Martinez, Azeez Ojulari, Reggie Ragland, Elerson Smith, Oshane Ximines

Defensive Backs (11): Sam Beal, James Bradberry, Keion Crossen, Darnay Holmes, Adoree' Jackson, Josh Jackson, Julian Love, Xavier McKinney, Jabrill Peppers, Logan Ryan, Rodarius Williams

Special Teams (2): Riley Dixon, Graham Gano

2021-22 New York Giants Depth Chart

New York Giants HC Joe Judge is hoping to take his team to the playoffs in 2021.
New York Giants HC Joe Judge is hoping to take his team to the playoffs in 2021.

Offensive Depth Chart

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QuarterbackDaniel JonesMike Glennon
Running BackSaquon BarkleyDevontae BookerGary Brightwell
Wide ReceiverKenny GolladayKadarius ToneyJohn Ross
Wide ReceiverSterling ShepherdCJ BoardAustin Mack
Wide ReceiverDarius SlaytonCollin Johnson
Tight EndEvan EngramKyle RudolphKaden SmithLevin Toilolo
FullbackElijhaa PennyCullen Gillaspia
Left TackleAndrew ThomasNate Soldier
Left GuardShane LemieuxKyle Murphy
CenterNick GatesBilly Price
Right GuardWill HernandezBen BredesonTed Larsen
Right TackleMatt Peart

Defensive/Special Teams Depth Chart

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
Left Defensive EndDexter Lawrence
Nose TackleAustin JohnsonDanny Shelton
Right Defensive EndLeonard WilliamsRaymond Johnson III
Weakside LinebackerLorenzo CarterCam Brown
Left Inside LinebackerTae CrowderTJ Brunson
Right Inside LinebackerBlake MartinezReggie RaglandCarter Coughlin
Strongside LinebackerOshane XiminesAzeez OjulariElerson Smith
Left CornerbackJames BradberryJosh JacksonSam BealAaron Robinson
Strong SafetyJabrill PeppersJulian LoveQuincy Wilson
Free SafetyLogan RyanXavier McKinneyJoshua Kalu
Right CornerbackAdoree' JacksonDarnay HolmesKeion CrossenRodarius Williams
Place KickerGraham Gano
Punter/HolderRiley Dixon
Long SnapperCasey Kreiter

The 2021-22 season will likely be a make-or-break campaign for Daniel Jones. If the New York Giants miss the playoffs, they could draft the 24-year-old's replacement.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the New York Giants' season will play out.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी