NFL roster cuts 2021: Final 53-man roster, depth chart for the Giants

The New York Giants have added key pieces to both their offense and defense this offseason.

Daniel Jones now has an actual number one wide receiver after the Giants landed Kenny Golladay. On the defensive side of football, the team added cornerback Adoree Jackson and held on to Leonard Williams.

Additionally, the New York Giants will welcome back their star running back Saquon Barkley, who missed the entire 2020-21 season with a torn ACL. According to multiple reports, Barkley will be ready to go in Week 1.

The Giants are entering the upcoming season with the intention of winning the NFC East and making the playoffs.

With the 2021-22 NFL season set to kick off next Thursday, here's a look at the New York Giants' 53-man roster and depth chart.

2021-22 New York Giants 53-Man Roster

Saquon Barkley's return is the key to the New York Giants making a playoff run.

Offense

Quarterback (2): Daniel Jones, Mike Glennon

Running Back (5): Saquon Barkley, Devontae Booker, Gary Brightwell, Cullen Gillaspia, Eli Penny

Wide Receivers (7): C.J. Board, Kenny Golladay, Dante Pettis, John Ross, Sterling Shepherd, Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney

Tight Ends (3): Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith

Offensive Linemen (8): Ben Bredeson, Nick Gates, Will Hernandez, Shane Lemieux, Matt Peart, Billy Price, Nate Soldier, Andrew Thomas

Defense/Special Teams

Defensive Linemen (5): Austin Johnson, Raymond Johnson III, Dexter Lawrence II, Danny Shelton, Leonard Williams

Linebackers (10): Cam Brown, Lorenzo Carter, Carter Coughlin, Tae Crowder, Trent Harris, Blake Martinez, Azeez Ojulari, Reggie Ragland, Elerson Smith, Oshane Ximines

Defensive Backs (11): Sam Beal, James Bradberry, Keion Crossen, Darnay Holmes, Adoree' Jackson, Josh Jackson, Julian Love, Xavier McKinney, Jabrill Peppers, Logan Ryan, Rodarius Williams

Special Teams (2): Riley Dixon, Graham Gano

2021-22 New York Giants Depth Chart

New York Giants HC Joe Judge is hoping to take his team to the playoffs in 2021.

Offensive Depth Chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th Quarterback Daniel Jones Mike Glennon

Running Back Saquon Barkley Devontae Booker Gary Brightwell Wide Receiver Kenny Golladay Kadarius Toney John Ross Wide Receiver Sterling Shepherd CJ Board Austin Mack Wide Receiver Darius Slayton Collin Johnson Tight End Evan Engram Kyle Rudolph Kaden Smith Levin Toilolo Fullback Elijhaa Penny Cullen Gillaspia Left Tackle Andrew Thomas Nate Soldier Left Guard Shane Lemieux Kyle Murphy Center Nick Gates Billy Price Right Guard Will Hernandez Ben Bredeson Ted Larsen Right Tackle Matt Peart

Defensive/Special Teams Depth Chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th Left Defensive End Dexter Lawrence Nose Tackle Austin Johnson Danny Shelton Right Defensive End Leonard Williams Raymond Johnson III Weakside Linebacker Lorenzo Carter Cam Brown Left Inside Linebacker Tae Crowder TJ Brunson Right Inside Linebacker Blake Martinez Reggie Ragland Carter Coughlin Strongside Linebacker Oshane Ximines Azeez Ojulari Elerson Smith Left Cornerback James Bradberry Josh Jackson Sam Beal Aaron Robinson Strong Safety Jabrill Peppers Julian Love Quincy Wilson Free Safety Logan Ryan Xavier McKinney Joshua Kalu Right Cornerback Adoree' Jackson Darnay Holmes Keion Crossen Rodarius Williams Place Kicker Graham Gano Punter/Holder Riley Dixon Long Snapper Casey Kreiter

The 2021-22 season will likely be a make-or-break campaign for Daniel Jones. If the New York Giants miss the playoffs, they could draft the 24-year-old's replacement.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the New York Giants' season will play out.

