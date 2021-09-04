NFL roster cuts 2021: Final 53-man roster, depth chart for the Giants

The New York Giants have added key pieces to both their offense and defense this offseason.
Daniel Jones now has an actual number one wide receiver after the Giants landed Kenny Golladay. On the defensive side of football, the team added cornerback Adoree Jackson and held on to Leonard Williams.
Additionally, the New York Giants will welcome back their star running back Saquon Barkley, who missed the entire 2020-21 season with a torn ACL. According to multiple reports, Barkley will be ready to go in Week 1.
The Giants are entering the upcoming season with the intention of winning the NFC East and making the playoffs.
With the 2021-22 NFL season set to kick off next Thursday, here's a look at the New York Giants' 53-man roster and depth chart.
2021-22 New York Giants 53-Man Roster
Offense
Quarterback (2): Daniel Jones, Mike Glennon
Running Back (5): Saquon Barkley, Devontae Booker, Gary Brightwell, Cullen Gillaspia, Eli Penny
Wide Receivers (7): C.J. Board, Kenny Golladay, Dante Pettis, John Ross, Sterling Shepherd, Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney
Tight Ends (3): Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith
Offensive Linemen (8): Ben Bredeson, Nick Gates, Will Hernandez, Shane Lemieux, Matt Peart, Billy Price, Nate Soldier, Andrew Thomas
Defense/Special Teams
Defensive Linemen (5): Austin Johnson, Raymond Johnson III, Dexter Lawrence II, Danny Shelton, Leonard Williams
Linebackers (10): Cam Brown, Lorenzo Carter, Carter Coughlin, Tae Crowder, Trent Harris, Blake Martinez, Azeez Ojulari, Reggie Ragland, Elerson Smith, Oshane Ximines
Defensive Backs (11): Sam Beal, James Bradberry, Keion Crossen, Darnay Holmes, Adoree' Jackson, Josh Jackson, Julian Love, Xavier McKinney, Jabrill Peppers, Logan Ryan, Rodarius Williams
Special Teams (2): Riley Dixon, Graham Gano
2021-22 New York Giants Depth Chart
Offensive Depth Chart
Defensive/Special Teams Depth Chart
The 2021-22 season will likely be a make-or-break campaign for Daniel Jones. If the New York Giants miss the playoffs, they could draft the 24-year-old's replacement.
It will certainly be interesting to see how the New York Giants' season will play out.