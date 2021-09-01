NFL roster cuts 2021: Final 53-man roster, depth chart for the Saints

As the New Orleans Saints trimmed their squad to 53 players, the team had to make difficult decisions to get within the limit before the August 31 deadline.

With Drew Brees' retirement, Mickey Loomis and Sean Payton had to make sure they shaped the roster in the best possible way to keep it as strong as ever. With Jameis Winston at the helm, the offense will miss Brees' security at the quarterback position, but Winston has the upside to make it and take the Saints to the playoffs.

Without further ado, check out who made the final 53-man roster for the New Orleans Saints, along with a projection for the depth chart.

New Orleans Saints 53-man roster

New Orleans Saints offense

It's going to be a completely new offense for the New Orleans Saints without Drew Brees at the helm. The team can look for more deep shots, as Jameis Winston has a stronger arm and the offensive line will give enough time to do so. Wide receiver depth is a huge concern.

QB: Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Ian Book.

RB: Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Tony Jones, Dwayne Washington.

WR: Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harris, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, T. Y. Montgomery. (Michael Thomas starts the year in the PUP list)

TE: Adam Trautman, Nick Vannett, Juwan Johnson, Garrett Griffin

OT: Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk, James Hurst, Landon Young

OG: Andrus Peat, Cesar Ruiz, Calvin Throckmorton

C: Erik McCoy, Will Clapp

New Orleans Saints defense

The Saints could make a strong push for the playoffs this year if their defense stays at the same high level from previous years.

New Orleans let go some of their most important pieces because they were living in cap hell, but the unity is still above average on paper. It needs to show up on the field, though.

DE: Cameron Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Carl Granderson, Payton Turner.

DT: David Onyemata, Malcolm Roach, Shy Tuttle, Christian Ringo.

OLB: Kwon Alexander, Pete Werner, Kaden Elliss, Zack Baun, Andrew Dowell.

ILB: Demario Davis, Chase Hansen.

CB: Marshon Lattimore, Ken Crawley, Paulson Adebo, C.J. Gardner-Johnson

S: Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams, P. J. Williams, J.T. Gray, Jeff Heat

New Orleans Saints special teams

Aldrick Rosas got a look during camp, but he couldn't do enough to take the job from Lutz, one of the best in the league.

K: Will Lutz

P: Blake Gillikin

LS: Zach Wood

