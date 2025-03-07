NFL Rumors: 49ers insider delivers verdict on possibility of Joey Bosa playing with Nick Bosa in San Francisco 

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Chargers released pass rusher Joey Bosa, ending the star linebacker's eight-year stint with the franchise. Several contenders are expected to line up to sign the veteran. However, the most intriguing prospect is him joining the San Francisco 49ers and teaming up with his brother, Nick Bosa.

The siblings would love to team up, but the decision hinges on the 49ers' interest in signing Joey Bosa. According to 49ers insider David Lombardi, the team would consider it, provided the price is right. On "The Pat McAfee Show", he said:

“I think, at the right price it would be realistic, and you look at the fact that Joey has missed, what, 23 games over the past three years, that means that he's not going to command a huge amount of money…

"The 49ers are in this big cost-efficiency push this off-season because they have been going for it over the past couple of years, so they would have to get a deal that makes sense."

Lombardi added that the former Charger would likely have to accept an offer below market value to make the deal happen:

"But when you combine the injury situation with the potential family discount, in this case, it's not, you know, not completely out of the question that they could find a number that does make sense.”

Joey Bosa Stats: LB is still a menace

While injuries affected his stock, Joey Bosa's effectiveness as a pass rusher when he's healthy is hard to argue against. Last season, he started nine games and recorded two forced fumbles, five sacks, five tackles for losses and 13 quarterback hits.

Had he not missed nearly 65% of the Chargers' games over the past three seasons, he would have been one of the most coveted players this offseason. However, despite his health issues, several teams will be interested in signing the veteran linebacker.

But Joey Bosa, who earned a Pro Bowl nod last season, will likely only receive team-friendly offers, which could persuade him to team up with Nick Bosa in San Francisco. The 49ers' front office could be salivating at the prospect of fielding the Bosa brothers on third-down situations, provided he's willing to sign a deal that doesn't strain their already tenuous salary cap situation.

Do you think the San Francisco 49ers should look to sign Joey Bosa? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

