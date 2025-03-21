NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers’ agreement with Steelers “could be reached today”

Aaron Rodgers appears to be closing in on his next NFL destination. The four-time MVP quarterback visited the Pittsburgh Steelers facility on Friday, with sources suggesting a deal between the two sides might happen sooner rather than later.

Ad

According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, who posted on X on Friday:

"The plan in Pittsburgh is for Aaron Rodgers to visit with Steelers coaches. Pittsburgh has kept its offer open to the four-time MVP, and one source says 'it's possible an agreement is reached today,'" Russini tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Steeler's visit was confirmed by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, who broke the news of Rodgers being at the facility:

"BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers is at the Steelers facility today, an indication a deal with the team could be forthcoming, per sources," Dulac wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rodgers' options have narrowed significantly in recent days. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Minnesota Vikings rejected trade calls for J.J. McCarthy and decided to move forward with the second-year quarterback, effectively removing them from the Rodgers sweepstakes.

This development leaves the Steelers and New York Giants as the primary landing spots for the veteran quarterback.

At 41, Rodgers is coming off a disappointing stint with the New York Jets. After tearing his Achilles just four plays into his 2023 debut. He struggled through an up-and-down 2024 season that saw the Jets finish 5-12 despite adding his former Green Bay teammate Davante Adams. The Jets officially parted ways with Rodgers earlier this month.

Ad

Aaron Rodgers' retirement concerns cast a shadow over a potential Steelers deal

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

While Aaron Rodgers seems ready to continue his career, some around the league have raised red flags about his commitment level at this stage of his career:

Ad

Former Steelers executive Doug Whaley appeared on 93.7 The Fan with a cautionary tale about players who discuss retirement:

"We're in Buffalo, and Percy Harvin gets cut from Minnesota," Whaley said. "And we call him to say, 'Hey, we're interested in you.' And he goes, 'I'm thinking about retirement.'"

Whaley continued:

"Anthony Lynn was our running backs coach and I think our offensive coordinator. And he says, 'I'd love to have him, but once you hear athletes start talking about retirement, they've already retired.'"

Ad

The Bills signed Harvin anyway, but he abruptly retired midseason while the team was "right in the playoff mix." The situations differ considerably — Harvin was just 28 when he retired compared to the 41-year-old Rodgers. But Whaley still expressed doubt about Rodgers' potential commitment:

"If you start talking retirement at 41, is he going to be able to get over that thought process in his mind and able to give 110% for the entire season?" Whaley said.

Ad

Despite these issues, Pittsburgh appears keen on signing Rodgers to a quarterback corps that lost Justin Fields to the Jets in free agency. Russell Wilson, who ended the 2024 season as the Steelers' starter, is still a free agent.

As Pelissero reported, although "no deal is done or imminent," the visit is another sign he's seriously considering playing his 21st season in Pittsburgh.

For coach Mike Tomlin, landing Rodgers could help reverse the team's late-season collapse that saw them lose five straight games, including a playoff defeat, to end the 2024 campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.