Chase Daniel has 3-word question for Vikings' decision to pick J.J. McCarthy over Aaron Rodgers

Chase Daniel and Aaron Rodgers have history on the football field. As a backup quarterback for the Bears and Lions, the quarterback experienced three years of struggle hoping to overcome Aaron Rodgers. Now, the NFC North veteran has a question about Kevin O'Connell's decision to reject Rodgers.

Speaking in response to NFL insider Dianna Russini in a clip of the "Scoop City" podcast posted to Twitter/X on March 21, the insider explained how the team showed it was all-in on JJ McCarthy. Daniel had his own question.

Russini: "In the end, the Minnesota Vikings made a decision to move on from the Aaron Rodgers conversation for now. And what this does, and what this tells you, is that the Vikings have confidence and belief in where JJ McCarthy is at," she said.

"They moved on from Sam Darnold, that's a choice. They moved on from Daniel Jones, that's a choice. They moved on from a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. That's a choice. So that tells me that Kevin O'Connell has hitched his wagon to JJ McCarthy without ever taking a snap in an actual football game," she added.

"Is that smart?" Chase responded.

At this point, the Minnesota Vikings have just one quarterback on the roster and he is coming off a lost season due to injury. All signs point toward the team picking up a veteran quarterback but at this point, the veteran could play second fiddle to McCarthy.

Non-Aaron Rodgers quarterback options for Vikings to pair with JJ McCarthy

JJ McCarthy at Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings - Source: Getty

With Aaron Rodgers seemingly out of the equation, the Vikings still need to find someone to pair with McCarthy. They have two options. They can try to get another lower-grade rookie in the 2025 NFL Draft, or they can get a backup-level quarterback.

Teddy Bridgewater is available, according to Spotrac. He unretired to join the Lions for their playoff push and could be a great story for the season if he returned to the team where he started. He's also shown the ability to produce in spurts as well.

Joe Flacco has shown flashes over the past couple of seasons. Russell Wilson is available, but he might still view himself as a starter, which could lead to some issues.

Carson Wentz is also available and has shown the ability to lead winning seasons all on his own with multiple franchises in his career. Put simply, going away from Rodgers doesn't spell doom for the franchise.

