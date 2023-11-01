NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers’ Jets inquired about $82,500,000 star WR ahead of 2023 NFL season

With Aaron Rodgers ready to take the NFL by storm in August, New York Jets fans were already over the moon about their team. However, there was a chance taken by the team that could have truly blown off the top of the team's best offseason in potentially decades.

According to Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud and the New York Post, the Jets inquired about potentially landing Mike Evans and Davante Adams among others. The talks didn't go anywhere and the subject was never brought up after the Raiders and Buccaneers declined. Here's how Stroud put it:

"The @nypost is reporting the Jets tried to trade for #Bucs WR Mike Evans. GM Joe Douglas “inquired about wide receivers like Davante Adams and Mike Evans, but the Raiders and Buccaneers were not willing to trade them.”

Mike Evans is currently playing on the last year of an $82.5 million contract that ends after the 2023 season. Originally, the deal carried a $16.5 million average salary and guaranteed $55 million to the receiver. Curiously, Evans never got a signing bonus, per Spotrac.

Aaron Rodgers fans left dismayed as Mike Evans, Davante Adams and other stars stay put

Aaron Rodgers at Jets Giants Football

Fans from Aaron Rodgers' corner of the country to Matthew Stafford's agree that the trade deadline in 2023 did not live up to expectations. The biggest stars with the most speculation didn't move an inch by Tuesday afternoon.

Davante Adams, Mike Evans, Derrick Henry, Danielle Hunter, Saquon Barkley, Jerry Jeudy, Patrick Surtain II, DeAndre Hopkins and numerous others didn't get moved.

The Washington Commanders were the biggest sellers of the deadline as they moved on from Chase Young, trading him to the San Francisco 49ers. Additionally, the team traded defensive end Montez Sweat.

Joshua Dobbs, a quarterback who overperformed expectations with the Arizona Cardinals for much of the season, was traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Before that, a few other moves were made by various franchises.

Broncos pass rusher Randy Gregory was moved to the San Francisco 49ers as Kyle Shanahan's team attempts to manufacture a lethal pass rush. Earlier this season, the Rams were also significant sellers, moving on from Cam Akers and Van Jefferson. Chase Claypool is also now a member of the Miami Dolphins via trade after starting the year with the Chicago Bears.

With the trade deadline now in the rear-view mirror, teams only have free agency to turn toward. This is good news for players who have been patiently waiting for a chance, but it also lowers the potential of teams for the rest of the season. Additionally, the vast majority of the free agent pool has already been picked over for months.

Could free agency churn out one more surprise in 2023?