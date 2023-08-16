NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers linked with $92,000,000 Packers star David Bakhtiari reunion after $35,000,000 Jets pay cut

Could Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari be reunited in New York? There's a strong rumor making its way around the NFL and social media that this could be happening. Just a few weeks ago, the 39-year-old quarterback restructured his contract, which gave the New York Jets $35 million in salary cap space.

It was said at the time that Rodgers did so, in order for the Jets to sign additional players. Apparently, one of those players is his longtime offensive lineman David Bakhtiari. Rodgers has already been reunited with eight former Green Bay Packers teammates.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

David Bakhtiari, who signed a four-year $92 million contract extension in November 2020 hasn't expressed interest in being traded by the Green Bay Packers. In fact, he seems to be in the best shape and health that he has been in a few seasons. But, rumors are growing that the New York Jets could be interested in trading for the All-Pro tackle.

The New York Jets and their fan base have been concerned about the offensive line since the start of training camp. With many having doubts that they will be able to protect Aaron Rodgers for the long haul, a reunion with his former teammate could bring a sense of stability and insurance.

Jets backup QB's find flaws in Aaron Rodgers' technique

NFL fans seem to be learning more about the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers every week. In the latest epsidoe of HBO's "Hard Knocks," the New York Jets quarterbacks ran through an exercise during their meeting. The quarterbacks were given two still shots of Aaron Rodgers and were asked to guess which was his play fake.

With the assumption that the backup quarterbacks could learn from the veteran's fake runs. After Zach Wilson guessed the first play fake easily, he looked towards Aaron Rodgers with a sly expletive, essentially telling him it was 'too easy.'

Expand Tweet

Jets backup quarterback Tim Boyle, who also played with Rodgers in Green Bay, then went on to critique the way he moves his body. The quarterbacks could easily tell in the clips shown which way the four-time NFL MVP was trying to fake and which way he was going to throw.

This isn't exactly a good sign for the Super Bowl winning quarterback. If his new team can already decipher what he is going to do, then veteran defenses will be able to as well. It certainly brings back the idea of solidifying an offensive line that can protect the quarterback.