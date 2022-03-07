NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers provided with 'market altering' contract offer by Green Bay Packers

The NFL world has been (im)patiently waiting for Aaron Rodgers to decide his future. NFL teams like the Denver Broncos are rumored to pony up big money and draft picks for the quarterback. However, the quarterback's current home has allegedly sweetened the pot.

According to ESPN, a source has said that the Packers had offered a "market-altering" deal to the quarterback. The deal could be as long as three or four years. This would lock Rodgers up until well into his 40s.

Numbers haven't been mentioned, but the phrase "market-altering" automatically puts the number above the $40 million per year range. Of course, a three or four-year deal above $40 million isn't anything new for a franchise quarterback. However, the quarterback's age is the story here. At 38 years old, many signal-callers are on the doorstep of retirement.

How would a "market-altering" contract affect Aaron Rodgers' future and that of future teams?

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

With the quarterback getting locked away into his 40s, the Packers will be pushing the boundaries for what older quarterbacks are worth going forward. Additionally, if more senior quarterbacks are worth this much, younger quarterbacks could then command even more power in driving up their price.

Colin Dunlap @colin_dunlap There is a zero percent chance Aaron Rodgers is traded to the Steelers. It is hilarious to see so many people --- respected media people included --- think otherwise. There is a zero percent chance Aaron Rodgers is traded to the Steelers. It is hilarious to see so many people --- respected media people included --- think otherwise.

Rodgers, of course, is a once-in-a-generation talent. Not every good quarterback will be getting deals like these. However, if he signs a deal like this, the quarterback will essentially be driving the market price up one way or another. The eventual suitor could also be affected when it comes to his next destination.

The quarterback could essentially point to this offer and demand a similar agreement from whatever team he lands at. At 38 years of age, he can effectively retire at any point with a clear conscience, so holding out would not be an outlandish move, even if it does slip him into retirement.

Simply put, the quarterback is holding his future employer hostage with a massive ransom demand, whether it be the Green Bay Packers or another team. It is worth noting that the Packers are expected to release star pass rusher Za'Darius Smith. Teams that forgo players like Smith don't make a move in a vacuum. As such, the roughly $15 million in savings from his deal will be going elsewhere.

Kelly @kellyinvegas Is Aaron Rodgers a Bronco yet? Is Aaron Rodgers a Bronco yet?

With the Packers also putting down a big offer for the quarterback, it appears the money was saved from being put towards this position. Will Rodgers accept the offer? Is money enough to sweep all of his other problems under the rug, or will Rodgers resume lobbying for a new team?

Edited by Piyush Bisht