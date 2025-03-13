  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Denver Broncos
  • NFL Rumors: AFC West franchise among several other teams interested in signing Cooper Kupp

NFL Rumors: AFC West franchise among several other teams interested in signing Cooper Kupp

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Mar 13, 2025 18:54 GMT
NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty
NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

The Los Angeles Rams released veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp on Wednesday. AFC West's Denver Broncos are among multiple teams that have expressed interest in the former Super Bowl MVP, ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Thursday.

Ad
"At least a dozen teams have called him and expressed interest in exploring a deal with Cooper Kupp," Schefter said during an ESPN broadcast. "Teams that bear watching here include the Seattle Seahawks, the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots, amongst others."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The AFC West franchise's pursuit is understandable as they keep adding pieces around second-year quarterback Bo Nix. Denver already bolstered their offense by signing tight end Evan Engram to a two-year deal on Wednesday.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz says Kupp isn't interested in drawing out his free agency.

"The sense around the league is that former Rams WR Cooper Kupp doesn't plan on having a long, drawn-out process and prefers to make a decision quickly," Schultz said.
Ad

Why Denver makes sense for Cooper Kupp

NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

At 31 (turning 32 in June), Cooper Kupp provides something different than the Broncos' present receivers. Though the team does have size and speed at the position, it does not have someone who shines over the middle of the field.

Ad

Pro Football Focus analyst Mason Cameron wrote in February:

"Kupp would certainly provide Nix with the safety blanket and sure-hands this Broncos offense needs to take the next steps."

The veteran's football IQ and experience would mesh well with Sean Payton's offense. Cameron noted this fit, indicating Payton's "intricate system and play-calling would bode well for a veteran like Kupp – as opposed to adding a young receiver in the draft – given his high IQ."

Ad

Despite injury issues – Kupp sat out five games last year and played only two complete NFL seasons in his eight-year career – his production is still remarkable. In his career, he has caught 634 receptions for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns.

His best season came in 2021, leading the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). That effort landed him Super Bowl MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and All-Pro accolades.

Spotrac estimates Kupp will earn around $11 million per year on his next deal.

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी