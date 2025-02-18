NFL analyst asks Texans to explore Cowboys legend’s situation and address last season’s troubles

The Houston Texans are one of the teams trying to bolster their ranks after a tumultuous 2024 season full of injuries. The NFL 2024 offseason is in full effect after the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9.

Ad

Now that the season is over, the other 30 franchises can finish their plans to approach the offseason and try to win it all in 2025. According to Ben Solak of ESPN, the Texans should go after a Cowboys legend, Zack Martin, if the veteran doesn't retire following a season-ending ankle surgery.

"High expectations weren't met in 2024, and the Texans will scramble to fix their offensive line accordingly. If Dallas' Zack Martin doesn't retire, he's a great candidate to fill a guard spot in Houston. If Ryan Kelly gets out of Indianapolis, he could slide into the center spot for the Texans.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Expect at least one big-ticket veteran to fill the interior offensive line, and they will also use their first-round pick on the offensive line. It's expected to be a great class for developmental tackles."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Zack Martin is an 11-year veteran guard who has improved the Dallas Cowboys' offensive line drastically. The former Notre Dame player is a seven-time first-team All-Pro, two-time second-team All-Pro and nine-time Pro-Bowler with the Dallas Cowboys.

Ad

Only two years ago, he played all 17 games for the Cowboys, playing for 1,143 offensive snaps and only receiving a holding penalty and not allowing a single sack. Adding him to the Texans' offensive line would do wonders for C.J. Stroud, who was sacked 52 times last season.

C.J. Stroud makes statement about future with Texans

While Houston was advised to go after one of the best guards in the NFL, C.J. Stroud committed to stay with the team for a long time. During his participation in Travis Scott's annual Cactus Jack HBCU softball game, Stroud praised the rapper while sharing his desire to stay with the Texans for a lifetime.

Ad

"I love Houston, man. I pray every day and I just thank God for the opportunity to be here every day. So, I hope I’m here for 100 years and whatever the Lord allows me to be. I’m super, super blessed and grateful," he said.

C.J. Stroud's team took the league by surprise in 2023 when they made it to the playoffs with a rookie quarterback and coach. They had a rocky 2024 season, but the front office is trying to surround their star with the right talent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.