NFL Rumors: Analyst urges Cowboys to keep tabs on disgruntled $7,000,000 Jets star

Dallas Cowboys fans largely expected Tony Pollard to launch near the top of the running back rankings in the NFL this season as the unchallenged starting running back. However, he's struggled to deliver, averaging just 4.0 yards per carry. Speaking on "Get Up," NFL analyst Louis Riddick suggested the team keep an eye on Dalvin Cook as a potential addition in the future.

"[00:07:32] If you remember, before the season started... I said Dalvin Cook and Tony Pollard together, although they're similar in being that one cut zone running/style back, that would be better than just having one of them. [00:08:06]"[33.2] Get Up

Precedent presents a risky opportunity for Dalvin Cook to get to the Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr. at Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens

Of course, with the Cowboys and the rest of the league now on the wrong side of the trade deadline, most have the expectations that Cook is stuck for the rest of the season. However, the stage is set for the aging running back to pull a page from Odell Beckham Jr.'s book.

Beckham missed the trade deadline but was still frustrated with his usage with the Cleveland Browns. He requested a release, and the Browns granted him one. He wound up with the Los Angeles Rams and ended the year one Super Bowl ring richer.

Of course, that would mean Cook taking on the risk of hoping that another team wants him like the Cowboys. He's playing on a $7 million salary, so about half of that would likely be sacrificed if he asked for a release. Then, once jobless, the leverage would lie with the next team, whether it be the Dallas Cowboys or another spot.

If he can accept a cheap prove-it deal offering more carries than what he's getting with the New York Jets, the risk will be worth it. He's played on deals worth up to $70 million throughout his career, so the running back likely could keep the bills paid during his job search, even if it ends up going into 2024.

That said, all of this risks millions of dollars for a 28-year-old back who appears to be on the wrong side of his prime. Will Cook go all-in on the quest for a big second act?

