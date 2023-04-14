The Indianapolis Colts will likely select a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and Anthony Richardson could be an option.

The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans, who own picks one and two in the draft, will likely select CJ Stroud and Bryce Young with the first two picks.

The Cardinals will likely draft a defensive prospect at pick number three unless a team trades up with them, taking a quarterback. At pick number four, the Colts will likely select a quarterback.

In an article on ESPN about each team's Draft prospects, their analyst Matt Miller wrote about how the Colts will likely pick a quarterback at pick number four overall and likely won't move up a spot with a better chance of landing one.

He says that according to his sources, Bryce Young and CJ Stroud would be gone by the time the fourth pick comes around. The Colts can leave with their desired QB despite staying put at the No. 4 spot in the NFL Draft.

Miller then added that sources believe the Colts favor Will Levis ahead of Anthony Richardson. That's because the latter is likely to be ready to play right away.

Comparing Will Levis and Anthony Richardson as prospects

Will Levis in Kentucky v Tennessee

Will Levis and Anthony Richardson are both projected to go into the top 10 of the NFL Draft. Either quarterback could be the third QB taken in the draft, unless a team makes a surprise and takes Hendon Hooker ahead of them.

Comparing the two prospects, Levis was a better passer in college, but Richardson is a more dual-threat quarterback.

Levis threw for 5,876 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions, completing 64.9 percent of passes and posing with an 18-8 record.

Richardson threw for 3,105 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions and completed 54.7 percent of passes while going 6-7 as a college starter.

Richardson added 1,116 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, to Levis' 742 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Richardson is listed as 6'4" and 244 lbs., while Levis is listed at 6'4" and 232 lbs.

Both quarterbacks are expected to go into the first round of the draft and could very well both be top 10 picks.

Who do you think the Colts should draft with the fourth-overall pick?

