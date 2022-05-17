NFL Rumors: Baker Mayfield unlikely to accompany Deshaun Watson and other offensive stars on trip to Bahamas

The Browns are heading to the Bahamas, but Baker Mayfield won't be making the trip. According to Cleveland.com's Mary Cabot Kay, Deshaun Watson is "treating his offensive teammates to a trip to the Bahamas this weekend for some on-field work and team bonding."

Clearly, either the incoming or incumbent Browns QB doesn't feel that Mayfield making the trip would do much to help bring the team together or move the needle for the offense on the field either.

Watson's gesture is one in the same vein as what Mayfield has put on in the past. Per Cabot Kay, this trip will be similar to the “Camp Mayfields” that Baker Mayfield hosted in the past for his hometown of Austin, Texas.

Sports Illustrated's Jelani Scott described what transpired at a conference back before the 2022 NFL Draft, where Browns general manager Andrew Berry took all sides on the issue of whether or not the Watson trade was fair for all parties:

"During his predraft press conference on Friday, Browns general manager Andrew Berry expectedly addressed the elephant in the room but declined to discuss any progress being made toward a resolution. However, the GM did address Mayfield’s recent comments, stating he felt disrespected and misled by the organization. Berry, who previously expressed regret over how the Watson trade went down, reiterated the team was “transparent” with Mayfield’s representatives about their pursuit of the ex-Texans QB before telling reporters. He empathized with the former No. 1 pick’s point of view."

While Baker Mayfield may be on Browns roster, he may have played his last game

The Deshaun Watson trade was not akin to beating the Undertaker in a Buried Alive Match. It essentially buried the Browns-Baker Mayfield in a way that is remniscent to burying Excalibur in a stone. The only King Arthur pulling that out is another team. Not Cleveland.

It may take some time to find a deal, though. The Browns could extract extra value from a deal at the NFL trade deadline, if either a major injury happens or a team that is on the cusp of the postseason -- and feels Mayfield could be the difference-maker -- offers up some extra goodies at the great pro football swap meet.

Time will tell. Perhaps, we'll soon be talking about Mayfield crashing Watson's Browns trip. Or maybe even being invited to it.

