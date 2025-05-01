NFL Rumors: Bears are “very serious” about signing Nick Chubb to further help Caleb Williams

Running back Nick Chubb is currently a free agent for the first time in his NFL career. The running back suffered a broken foot in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season, preventing him from playing the final weeks of the season.

A week after the 2025 NFL Draft, Chubb remains unsigned. As of Thursday morning, it appears the Chicago Bears are considered serious contenders in signing Chubb in the near future. 92.3 The Fan's host, Ken Carman, said on Thursday that he knows for a fact that the Chicago Bears want to add Chubb to Caleb Williams' offense.

"The #Browns want to bring Nick Chubb back. They are trying hard to bring Nick back. I know this. The #Bears are very serious about bringing him in and are trying to make this push," Carman said.

Carman also added that the Cleveland Browns are still interested in bringing Chubb back. It remains to be seen whether it will be the Bears or Browns that will sign the 29-year-old running back.

Browns GM addressed the possibility of re-signing Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns drafted two running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft. They drafted Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins in the second round and Tennessee's Dylan Sampson in the fourth round.

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry spoke to reporters on Sunday, discussing their draft results and was asked if signing Chubb was still a possibility. Berry said that the door wasn't closed on a reunion with Chubb but did admit that the running back room had changed due to the NFL Draft.

“Not necessarily. But the complexion of our running backs room has changed," Andrew Berry told reporters.

Nick Chubb was drafted by the Cleveland Browns at No. 35 in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft after four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs. In 85 games with the Browns, Nick Chubb has rushed for 6,843 yards and 51 touchdowns. He also recorded 1,042 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

