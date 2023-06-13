NFL Rumors: Bills HC provides worrying update about Stefon Diggs following WR's absence from mandatory minicamp

Stefon Diggs has been rumored to be frustrated with the Buffalo Bills during the 2023 NFL offseason following their loss in the playoffs last year. Those rumors may have just taken a much more serious turn toward being true.

It has been recently reported that Diggs didn't show up to the Bills' first mandatory minicamp during their 2023 offseason programs.

While no exact reason has been given yet for his absence, head coach Sean McDermott was asked about it during his session with the media. His answer was a bit alarming and will likely cause much concern as Diggs' future now appears that it could be in jeopardy.

Here's what McDermott had to say:

"I'm very concerned."

Joe Buscaglia @JoeBuscaglia Bills HC Sean McDermott says WR Stefon Diggs is not in attendance for mandatory minicamp. McDermott said "he's very concerned" Bills HC Sean McDermott says WR Stefon Diggs is not in attendance for mandatory minicamp. McDermott said "he's very concerned"

Sean McDermott's vague answer could mean a bunch of different things. He could be concerned that Stefon Diggs is choosing to not be a part of the team or that he's simply dealing with some sort of concerning personal matter.

He declined to provide any clarity on the details of the absence and it's unclear if he's even aware why Diggs didn't show up.

Rumors of Diggs' frustration really took off following the Buffalo Bills' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals during the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs last year. The Bills' disappointing performance included an inability of their offense to consistently move the ball. This apparently resulted in Diggs arguing with quarterback Josh Allen on the sidelines, demanding he throw him the ball more.

Diggs signed a new deal last offseason, so skipping camp is more likely to do with the team than his contract.



Often times when players don't show up to a mandatory portion of the offseason, it has something to do with a contract dispute. Saquon Barkley is the most recent example, as he's seeking a long-term contract extension rather than playing on his franchise tag with the New York Giants in the 2023 NFL season.

This isn't likely to be the case with Stefon Diggs. He signed a massive contract extension last year during the offseason. His absence is almost definitely about something else, which doesn't sound like good news for the Bills.

Stefon Diggs' contract with the Bills

Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs signed a massive contract extension with the Buffalo Bills during the 2022 NFL offseason worth $96 million over four years.

The franchise elected to extend his deal last year rather than forcing him to play out the final year of his previous contract. When the Bills acquired him via trade from the Minnesota Vikings, his current contract was set to expire at the end of the 2022 NFL season.

