NFL Rumors: Bills owner Terry Pegula unlikely to fire HC Sean McDermott despite franchise’s shaky season

Sean McDermott has been under fire for the recent results of the Buffalo Bills. The head coach has promoted plenty of changes in his coaching staff since the end of last season, parting ways with defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier (and taking over the job himself) and, more recently, relieving offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey of his duties.

However, the Bills currently are sitting with a 6-6 record in their bye week, out of the playoff picture and they have an upcoming game against their nemesis Kansas City Chiefs that could leave them with a negative record entering Week 15. This is the worst situation they've been in a long time.

But for Sean McDermott, there's still time to recover. According to The Athletic's reporter Tim Graham, there's 'zero chance' that the franchise will fire the head coach after the season, even if things currently don't look good.

Why is Sean McDermott's job security being questioned?

He was the one responsible for promoting Ken Dorsey in 2022, and he was the one responsible for not firing him after the awful elimination during the playoffs to the Cincinnati Bengals. He's also the one responsible for the entire defense following Leslie Frazier's retirement after the loss in January.

Sean McDermott has been the leader of the team since 2017, and it's clear how much progress there has been inside the franchise ever since he became the head coach. Notwithstanding the Josh Allen pick, he took the team for its first playoff appearance since 1999 during his first year and has led four straight appearances and three division titles ever since.

But it's also clear how the team has stalled and needs to rebuild some of its pieces.

Bills' remaining schedule:

After their Week 13 bye week, Buffalo returns for five more games to close the season.

They first travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs before returning home to take on the Dallas Cowboys. In Week 16, they again face an AFC West team away from home - this time, the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bills close their season with two divisional games, first against the New England Patriots (home) and later against the Miami Dolphins (away).