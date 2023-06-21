NFL Rumors: Chiefs eyeing return of $3M star for Super Bowl title defense

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to 'run it back' in 2023. And, to do so, they'll need to continue to build a solid team that will compete with some of the rising stars in the AFC. On Wednesday, rumors of a reunion with a former defensive player have surfaced.

Free agent defensive end Carlos Dunlap has expressed his interest in returning to the Chiefs. In an interview with Forbes' Jeff Fedotin, Dunlap emphasized his value to Kansas City's defense and stated that he is eagerly awaiting contact from the team.

“I can help another team get one of their own or help the Chiefs. The Chiefs haven't ruled that out, but currently it's a waiting game.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Arrowhead Addict @ArrowheadAddict Carlos Dunlap went on the record saying he was open to the idea of re-signing with the #Chiefs . What are your thoughts? arrowheadaddict.com/posts/chiefs-r… Carlos Dunlap went on the record saying he was open to the idea of re-signing with the #Chiefs. What are your thoughts? arrowheadaddict.com/posts/chiefs-r…

Kansas City has already lost another key part of their Super Bowl defense in Frank Clark. The latter left to sign with the Denver Broncos earlier in the offseason.

Carlos Dunlap's salary in 2022 was $3 million, which is considered affordable for the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. He joined the team prior to the start of last season and went on to win his first Super Bowl with them.

However, the Chiefs currently face salary cap constraints. They have slightly over one million dollars in remaining salary cap space. In order to accommodate a potential deal with Dunlap, the team may need to restructure some contracts to free up additional cap space.

Kansas City Chiefs nominated for three ESPY Awards

The Kansas City Chiefs have had tremendous success, making three Super Bowl appearances in four seasons and winning two Lombardi Trophies. Their achievements have brought recognition to the team and their talented quarterback.

Nick Jacobs @Jacobs71



Best Athlete - Men’s Sports: Patrick Mahomes



Best Team: Kansas City



Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes Espy nominations are out:Best Athlete - Men’s Sports: Patrick MahomesBest Team: Kansas City #Chiefs Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes Espy nominations are out: Best Athlete - Men’s Sports: Patrick Mahomes Best Team: Kansas City #Chiefs Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes https://t.co/YNv579VVmM

ESPN's iconic ESPY Awards will be hosted in Los Angeles next month. On Wednesday, the nominations were announced and Kansas City garnered three nominations for their efforts.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was nominated for Best Male Athlete as well as "Best Player" in the National Football League. The team was nominated for "Best Team".

After a come-from-behind win in Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City has added to the 'dynasty' predictions. Whether the team can continue to keep its core intact throughout the next few years remain to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes