NFL Rumors: Clause in Tom Brady's contract with Buccaneers allows him to take a break whenever he pleases

Tom Brady has always had an envious life between his ageless physique and super model wife. But even NFL peers of his have to be in a continuous state of envy with the quarterback's new contract with the Buccaneers.

On Thursday, Brady took the first break that his new contract allows. He was tending to a personal matter, as newly-installed Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowels explained his absence:

"Tom has been excused today. He’s going to deal with some personal things. This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys with two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two (preseason) games."

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport explained in further detail Brady's current absence on The Pat McAfee Show. Brady has several breaks built into his contract that he can take at any time for just about any reason, and it appears he is with his family now.

McAfee's question about TB12's contract was answered by Rapoport with the following response:

"I don't know specifically, but my guess is just judging from the people I've spoken with, that you're kind of in the right area. Like there is a family thing that I believe is happening that is good."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "To my knowledge Tom Brady & his family are fine & it's not a medical emergency.. the best description I got was it's important to find a work/life balance" ~ @RapSheet "To my knowledge Tom Brady & his family are fine & it's not a medical emergency.. the best description I got was it's important to find a work/life balance" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive https://t.co/AmMn4Gr2RC

Tom Brady's absence from training camp on Thursday explained

Make no mistake: Brady's absence from the Buccaneers was not another Antonio Brown situation. It was a planned disappearance with an apparent purpose.

Bowles explained it as a selfless act to give Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask, and Ryan Griffin the extra reps needed in training camp to improve and provide Brady a legitimate backup:

"He didn’t want to take away reps from Blaine, Kyle, as well as Griff, as far as going into these next two games. That’s something he can handle. We trust him. We talked about it. It was scheduled way before training camp."

Bucs linebacker Devin White certainly had no problem with Brady's absence and let that be known at camp:

"He's a grown man, growner than a lot of us in the locker room. He's a human. At the end of the day, he's got personal problems going on, but he's been doing this so long, he doesn't need to be here."

Greg Auman @gregauman Devin White today on Tom Brady's excused absence: "He's a grown man, growner than a lot of us in the locker room. He's a human. At the end of the day, he's got personal problems going on, but he's been doing this so long, he doesn't need to be here." Devin White today on Tom Brady's excused absence: "He's a grown man, growner than a lot of us in the locker room. He's a human. At the end of the day, he's got personal problems going on, but he's been doing this so long, he doesn't need to be here."

It's good to be Tom Brady!

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat