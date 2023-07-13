NFL Rumors: Commanders’ $6,500,000,000 sale on brink of collapse over Jon Gruden mess

The Washington Commanders sale was all but official, but thanks to Jon Gruden, things are a bit dicey now. Gruden was a member of the Commanders staff a long time ago, during the time when Dan Snyder was overseeing what has since been revealed to be a toxic workplace.

The emails that leaked that showcased Gruden's behavior and ultimately cost him his job with the Las Vegas Raiders were heavily presumed to be from Snyder, who wanted to deflect some heat.

That was two years ago and it's still causing issues. Snyder's sale of over $6 billion is now in jeopardy as a result.

“The complications are related at least in part to legal issues pertaining to the leaking of emails that led to the October 2021… BREAKING NEWS: The sale of the Washington #Commanders to Josh Harris could be delayed or even canceled, per @MarkMaske of the @washingtonpost “The complications are related at least in part to legal issues pertaining to the leaking of emails that led to the October 2021… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BREAKING NEWS: The sale of the Washington #Commanders to Josh Harris could be delayed or even canceled, per @MarkMaske of the @washingtonpost “The complications are related at least in part to legal issues pertaining to the leaking of emails that led to the October 2021… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/L16KukdMYA

According to ML Football on Twitter, the Gruden situation could be key in the entire thing:

“The complications are related at least in part to legal issues pertaining to the leaking of emails that led to the October 2021 resignation of Jon Gruden as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.”

The sale is now on pause and there's no telling when it will resume. It may not even resume. Depending on what the NFL finds and what it wants to do, the sale may not even go through at all.

NFL sale of Washington Commanders on pause for Jon Gruden investigation

However, the NFL desperately wants Dan Snyder to be out of ownership. They briefly considered forcibly removing him from that role. It remains unlikely that they'd nix the sale that would accomplish that goal.

Dan Snyder's sale may be paused due to Jon Gruden

Plus, Josh Harris, Mitchell Rales and the rest of the new ownership group have nothing to do with this situation. They don't deserve to have their purchase cancelled because the person they're buying from is a bad owner.

Still, the deal is on pause, which can't be good for anyone involved. Right now, it's unclear what the next steps are, but the future is suddenly very murky for everyone in Washington.

